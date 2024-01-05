Bring Me The Horizon share first post-Jordan Fish single, ‘Kool-Aid’

Bring Me The Horizon have shared the new single ‘Kool-Aid’ – listen to it below.

The track comes as the latest preview to the Sheffield metal band’s upcoming album ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’, and follows on from previous singles ‘DArkSide’, ‘LosT’, ‘AmEN!’, ‘DiE4u’ and ‘sTraNgeRs’.

Shared today (January 5), it also marks BMTH’s first new music since the sudden departure of longtime bandmate Jordan Fish.

Fish had been part of the Sheffield rock band since 2012 and had been instrumental in shaping the band’s songwriting approach and modern sound by adding more electronic elements.

As for the sound of ‘Kool-Aid’, the new track is a hard-hitter, with frontman Oli Sykes adding his signature vocals and screams over a wall of guitars. “We are the children of the devolution/ The infamous martyrs, the scars on the sun/ Asphyxiating with a smile on your face/ While they pull your teeth out one by one,” he begins, before bursting into the anthemic chorus.

Check out the full track below.

Sykes and co. first started teasing fans with the idea of a new release last month – sharing an Instagram Story, containing details of three new songs and sharing a snippet of ‘Kool-Aid’. They went on to build hype again earlier this week, sharing an official newsletter stating that the song was “coming soon”.

Yesterday (January 4), the members posted a series of pictures on their Instagram page, showing a behind-the-scenes glance into their time recording the single and teasing a reunion with producer and mixing engineer, Dan Lancaster.

The British songwriter is known for his long time as a collaborator with BMTH – including mixing their 2015 album ‘That’s The Spirit’, 2019’s’ ‘amo‘ and a number of songs on their ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR‘ mini album/EP. He has also worked with artists including Blink-182 and Enter Shikari, and in 2022 was recruited as part of Muse’s live band.

As for their next record, it was announced last summer that the members would be delaying the release until later this year.

The follow-up to 2020’s ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR’ was announced during the band’s headline debut at Download Festival, and originally scheduled to drop on September 15. However, frontman Oli Sykes later confirmed that the album is being delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances” leaving the band “unable to complete the record to the standard we’d be happy with”.

Describing what fans can expect from new music, Sykes told NME: “I wouldn’t say it’s a hyper-pop album, but I’ve definitely been inspired by that world. I admire how obnoxious, trashy and in-your-face that music feels, which is what I was drawn to when I got into emo, hardcore and screamo.

“It’s not that we’ve lost that in our music, but as you become a bigger band, things do get more polished,” he added. “I want to go the opposite way. Let’s be unhinged, let’s stop trying to make all the edges smooth.”

In other Bring Me The Horizon news, the band are set to go ahead with their upcoming UK tour dates later this month as scheduled, despite the departure of Jordan Fish. These kick off with a stop in Cardiff on January 9 and continue with shows in Birmingham, London, Newcastle and more. Visit here for any remaining tickets.