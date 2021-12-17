Bring Me The Horizon share hyperpop remix of ‘DiE4u’

Bring Me The Horizon have shared a hyperpop remix of their recent single ‘DiE4u’ – you can listen to it below.

The track – which was originally released back in September – has been reworked by six impala – the genre-bending collective comprising KaTT, underscores, OMNIPONY (fka OMNI), Script, Helvetican, and newly-created member NEUTRA – and renamed ‘DiE6u’.

‘DiE4u’ is the first taster of the follow-up to 2020’s chart-topping ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR‘ mini album – with another record in the ‘POST HUMAN’ series to follow in early 2022.

Discussing the theme of the next record, frontman Oli Sykes told NME: “The topic of the next record is going to be about how as I’m getting older, to ask what are the life lessons that I’ve learned? What can I give to the next generation or younger people looking up and listening to us? What is it that I can teach? What are the truths I need to learn and accept myself?”

As for the sound of it, he said: “I come from a heavy background and rock music was my first obsession, but at the same time I’ve always loved pop music. How do we blend those two worlds completely and not just make pop-y rock music but make extreme pop music? That was the goal of this record.”

You can listen to the glitchy ‘DiE4u’ remix below:

The release of ‘DiE6u’ follows the news that Bring Me The Horizon will be headlining Reading & Leeds 2022 for the first time.

The Sheffield metal titans will top the bill at the legendary twin-site event along with fellow headliners Arctic Monkeys, Halsey, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion and Rage Against The Machine. Check out the full line-up here.

Sykes told NME that the band’s Reading & Leeds booking could shape the new songs.

“It’s cool man, because it changes your perspective on stuff,” said Sykes, discussing their slot. “When we got that call and got told, I said to Jordan [Fish, keys and production] when we were writing new music: ‘We need a proper ballad anthem for everyone to get on each others’ shoulders’. We’re playing to 65,000 people so we need to do a tune like that, which we haven’t done in ages.

“You just start thinking about being on that stage and what you’re going to play and what song will go mad. It will alter the course of this [next] record.”

Reading & Leeds Festival 2022 will take place from 26-28 August. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday December 10 and will be available here for Reading Festival and here for Leeds Festival.

Meanwhile, Bring Me The Horizon recently revealed that they’d been in the studio with Norwegian pop sensation Sigrid, as well as revealing the line-up for their own curated festival in Malta next year.