Bring Me The Horizon tease arrival of new track ‘Tear Drops’

Bring Me The Horizon have teased the arrival of their new track ‘Tear Drops’, which is set to arrive later tonight (October 22).

A mysterious 13-second teaser posted on the band’s social media pages yesterday (October 21) shows a clip from a dark and mysterious music video, with singer Oli Sykes remarking at the end: “Tear drops.”

The teaser comes after ‘Tear Drops’ was confirmed as the third track on the metalcore band’s upcoming ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ EP.

It follows their collaboration with Yungblud on ‘Obey’ and ‘Parasite Eve’ – the first track to arrive from the record.

Last week, BMTH confirmed details of their ‘Post Human’ UK arena tour, which is due to kick off in September 2021.

The tour is set to visit Glasgow, Cardiff, Sheffield, Birmingham and London next year, with the shows reportedly set to be the band’s “only UK dates” in 2021.

Speaking to NME in June, frontman Oli Sykes said of ‘Post Human’: “The idea behind ‘Post Human’ is looking at how we’ve stepped out of evolution and the food chain. If we can do that, then we can take responsibility for what we’ve done to the planet and become something better than what humans are right now.”

Explaining what to expect from part one of the new ‘Post Human’ project, Sykes described it as “a recruitment record with battle songs”.

“You know like on Lord On The Rings where they all sing a song before battle, knowing that they might die but they’re going got persevere and see how it goes? We’re trying to embody that,” he said. “This first record is about hope and anger and feels like the sonic equivalent of a riot. We’re inviting people to find the solution with us.”