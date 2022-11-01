Bring Me The Horizon have teased new music in the first episode of their new ‘Post Human’ tour series.

The clip, which you can watch below, sees the band documenting their US tour before footage cuts to them working on new music inspired by My Chemical Romance.

At one point frontman Oli Sykes declares: “My Chemy, harmony, like yeah. Let’s do it the Gerard Way,” as a snippet of their new material plays out.

It comes after the band recently confirmed that they’re still planning to continue with their ‘Post Human’ EP series.

The Sheffield group released the nine-track ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ collection in October 2020, following on from their sixth studio album ‘Amo’ in 2019.

Upon the EP’s release, BMTH told NME that the project served as the first instalment of a four-part series dubbed ‘Post Human’. Sykes had previously said the group were “not going to do an album again, maybe ever”.

Speaking to NME as part of a recent Big Read cover story, Sykes said that continuing the ‘Post Human’ EP project “is definitely still the plan” despite some setbacks and a recent shift in focus.

“It’s almost like we’ve been backlogged; now the world is up and running again, in between other commitments such as families, kids, and even my own [Drop Dead clothing] brand, it’s just about finding the time,” the singer explained.

“We are chipping away at it, but I also think we feel as though the bar has been set so high for us. I feel like we have this pretty incredible [live] set now, and any song we write now has to be good enough to justify its place on the setlist.”