Bring Me The Horizon tease new music: “It’s evolving everyday”

The Sheffield boys are already back in the studio.

Bring Me The Horizon have said that they’re already back in the studio, and fans can expect new music soon.

The Sheffield band, who released their acclaimed sixth album ‘Amo‘ in January 2019, say that they’re already considering ideas for the record’s official follow-up.

Speaking to NME at the BRIT Awards 2020, frontman Oli Sykes revealed that the band recently headed to Amsterdam to begin the early stages of recording.

“We’ll give ourselves a day to recover tomorrow and then get straight into it. We’re planning on having music soon, to be honest,” said Sykes.

When asked about the direction that the Sheffield rockers are taking, Sykes said it is “evolving everyday” and explained that he’s in frequent discussion with keyboardist Jordan Fish.

Sykes added: “The concept and the idea of what we’re thinking is different every day. We thought we might have an idea of where we want to take it, and I think there’s just gonna be a cosmic force that pulls us in different ways, so it’s gonna be unexpected again I think.”

The group were nominated for Best British Group at the ceremony, but lost to Foals – who claimed their first ever Brit Award.

They also paid tribute to the Spice Girls at tonight’s BRIT Awards through their outfits for the ceremony.

Posting a photograph on Twitter of themselves next to another depicting the girl group’s iconic performance at the 1997 BRIT Awards, Sykes and bandmates Matt Kean, Lee Malia, Matt Nichols and Jordan Fish were seen sporting similar outfits to those of Baby, Sporty, Scary, Ginger and Posh.