Bring Me The Horizon tease new music with launch of YouTube series

Bring Me The Horizon have shared snippets of new music as part of the launch of a new YouTube series.

The new series, BMTHS5: Post Human EU, documents the band’s recent European headline tour, which wrapped up in February.

On the first episode, the band hit the road and linked up with Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann in Berlin, who “gave us booze” as the video’s caption reveals.

Advertisement

Included in the video are snippets of new music, though the release of any new music isn’t confirmed yet.

For now, watch the new video and hear the snippets of new music below.

Last month, Bring Me The Horizon drummer Matt Nicholls said the band are set to release new music “pretty soon”.

The drummer confirmed in a new interview, that BMTH wrote and recorded “a bunch of stuff” during their tour of the US at the end of 2022, and “hopefully” a new single will be arriving in the near future.

The band have been working on new music in a studio built into the back of their tour bus with producer Zakk Cervini (who also produced their last release, 2020’s ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’).

Advertisement

“New songs coming? Yeah,” the drummer told Impericon. “We’re actually working on them at the minute. We’ve got a studio on our bus. We did it in America – we wrote a bunch of stuff, actually, and recorded some stuff in America as well. So hopefully one pretty soon.”