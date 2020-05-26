Bring Me The Horizon tell fans to “watch this space” in new music update

Bring Me The Horizon have teased the release of new material by posting a short documentary-style video in which frontman Oli Sykes says “watch this space” — check out the clip below.

The five-piece have been working on the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Amo’ during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, a project that is set to follow directly on from their December-released ‘Music To Listen To…’ EP.

In the Brian Cox-directed video titled ’00BMTHS2-prologue’ that was first uploaded on Friday (May 22), frontman Oli Sykes can be heard updating fans on what the band have been up to during lockdown.

“After it became apparent that the lockdown wasn’t going away anytime soon, we realised we needed to start making music any way possible,” he says in the below clip, which includes footage shot in Amsterdam back in January.

Sykes explains that the band were able to get down to work on new material during the lockdown by working through remote means. One song they worked on in particular, Sykes explains, then “really started to take on a new life”.

“Although the inspiration for the song didn’t come from the current pandemic, as we were writing it the similarities started to get weird, I guess,” he said, adding that he believes the message of the song “feels like something we need right now”.

The video, which is also filled with clips from the band’s previous live shows and home-filmed footage from during the lockdown, concludes with Sykes seeming to tease the arrival of new material by saying: “So we’re gonna be sharing our progress with you, you’re gonna see how we write and record remotely, and everything in-between — so watch this space.”

Back in April, Bring Me The Horizon’s Jordan Fish shared a humorous look at the band’s writing and recording sessions for their forthcoming new album.