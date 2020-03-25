Bring Me The Horizon will share videos about the progress of their upcoming eighth album as they write and record it in self-isolation.

Posting on Instagram, frontman Oli Sykes told his followers that BMTH had been in the studio working on new material amid the coronavirus outbreak, though they “had to abandon everything” as the situation worsened in recent weeks.

“We’ve been isolating since & are all well.. so here’s our plan,” he continued, explaining that the group are now collaborating with their videographer Brian Cox, who has joined them in quarantine.

“We are going to continue to write at home & even record some songs, we have everything we need to create the new record,” Sykes said.

Saying that he wanted “to involve [fans] in the whole process” of LP 8, Sykes revealed that Bring Me “will be sending constant updates of our progress, doing live chats and streams” with their followers.

“…Hopefully to bring a bit of joy & light to you guys in these dark times. Stay tuned, stay safe wash your hands & try & beat my face mask,” he concluded the post, which you can see above.

In the latest clip, uploaded on Monday (March 23), the band play a practical joke on Syke’s mum with a pretend mouse before they attempt to figure out the ending to a new song. Elsewhere, Lee Malia tracks his guitar part and fans are given a glimpse at a sheet of lyrics.

The newest instalment landed on the same day UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced strict new lockdown measures for the country with the virus continuing to escalate.

You can watch the video above and keep up to date with the full series here.

Bring Me The Horizon told NME late last year that they may never release music in the album format again following their acclaimed 2019 LP ‘Amo‘. “We’re not going to do an album again, maybe ever,” Sykes said at the time.