Bring Me The Horizon’s ‘Live At The Royal Albert Hall’ to hit streaming services tomorrow

A recording of Bring Me The Horizon‘s 2016 show at The Royal Albert Hall will be available on streaming services as of tomorrow (December 18).

‘Live At The Albert Hall’ captures a performance in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust, for which they were accompanied by a full orchestra.

live at the royal albert hall. available digitally everywhere tomorrow https://t.co/ZrESibHgfV pic.twitter.com/EqLDuI6sIG — Bring Me The Horizon (@bmthofficial) December 17, 2020

The album was initially released as a limited edition CD, vinyl and digital download that year, but has not before been available on streaming services.

The setlist from the show is as follows:

01. ‘Intro (Overture: At the Earth’s Curve)/Doomed’

02. ‘Happy Song’

03. ‘Go to Hell, for Heaven’s Sake’

04. ‘Avalanche’

05. ‘It Never Ends’

06. ‘Sleepwalking’

07. ‘Empire (Let Them Sing)’

08. ‘Throne’

09. ‘Shadow Moses’

10. ‘True Friends’

11. ‘Follow You’

12. ‘Can You Feel My Heart’

13. ‘Antivist’

14. ‘Drown’

15. ‘Oh No’

Continuing their support for the charity, earlier today it was announced that Bring Me The Horizon are among the artists who have signed up to a special charity raffle that is being run by the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The ‘Christmas Rocks’ raffle is offering personalised, one-of-a-kind prizes which have been donated by a host of bands, with each raffle ticket starting at just £5.

As well as AC/DC (who are offering an autographed and personalised ‘Power Up’ LP) and Bring Me The Horizon (whose prizes include a personalised video message from members of the band and an autographed and personalised copy of ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ on 12″ vinyl), the likes of Enter Shikari, Architects, Twin Atlantic, Bullet For My Valentine and Don Broco are also involved.