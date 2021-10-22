Bring Me The Horizon’s Mat Nicholls makes surprise appearance on BBC Breakfast

Bring Me The Horizon drummer Mat Nicholls has made a surprise guest appearance on BBC Breakfast.

The sticksman turned up on the show to give some support to weatherman Owain Wyn Evans, who is currently training for a 24-hour drumathon for Children In Need.

In the clip, which you can watch below, Nicholls surprises Wyn Evans, who admits to being a massive BMTH fan, on set.

When asked how he thought Wyn Evans was doing in training, Nicholls replied: “I think he’s doing well, I think advice everyone has give you is good. Take it steady.”

Footage also recently surfaced of Wyn Evans performing BMTH’s ‘Kingslayer’.

You don’t see enough rock/metal played in a three piece suit dahlings 💅🏻 Join me for a quick tap-ette on the percussive princess to some @bmthofficial & @BABYMETAL_JAPAN 🥁 Good morning! xxx #Kingslayer #DrumCover pic.twitter.com/Cdw2CRpHPY — Owain Wyn Evans (@OwainWynEvans) August 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the Sheffield band recently covered 24kGoldn and Iann Dior‘s huge TikTok hit ‘Mood’ in the Radio 1 Live Lounge.

They have just finished up a huge UK arena tour in support of their new single ‘DiE4u’, the first part of the follow-up to 2020’s acclaimed ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR‘ EP and mini album – with another record in the ‘POST HUMAN’ series to follow in early 2022.

Reviewing their recent show at The O2 in London, NME wrote: “Tonight was the moment they proved they could headline the big rooms and major festivals with the best of them.

“It’s shit like this that makes me think we’re in a simulation,” says Sykes as the crowd roar, hailing the show as a “dream come true” for him as and his mates to go from “nobody kids” to smashing The O2. We are ascending.”

Tom Morello also recently teamed up with the band for a brand new single called ‘Let’s Get The Party Started’.

The track features on Morello’s solo album ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’, which was released earlier this month and serves as the follow-up to 2018’s ‘The Atlas Underground’.