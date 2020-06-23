Bring Me The Horizon’s new single ‘Parasite Eve’ is arriving this week

Bring Me The Horizon are set to finally release their new single ‘Parasite Eve’ this week.

Announced last month, the track was due to be released on June 10, but the band then revealed they were delaying sharing the song in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Some of you know we were planning on releasing a new track this week,” frontman Oli Sykes said in an Instagram post, explaining the band’s decision. “But with the incredible movement that is taking place currently we don’t feel comfortable releasing & promoting anything that takes the focus off what’s important right now.”

Now, the band have announced that the track will arrive on Thursday (June 25), sharing a photo that appears to be the track’s artwork, the date “25/06” and a link to sign up for updates from the band.

Bring Me The Horizon have been working on the follow-up to 2019 album ‘Amo’ during lockdown, which will follow the band’s recent EP, exhaustively titled ‘Music to listen to~dance to~blaze to~pray to~feed to~sleep to~talk to~grind to~trip to~breathe to~help to~hurt to~scroll to~roll to~love to~hate to~learn Too~plot to~play to~be to~feel to~breed to~sweat to~dream to~hide to~live to~die to~GO TO’.

Reviewing the EP, NME wrote: “There’s not a single track here that you’d expect to hear blasting from the main stage of the Reading & Leeds Festivals, and any notion that BMTH were making music to appease other people is well and truly thrown out the window (before being doused in petrol and lit on fire).”

Last November, upon the release of their single ‘Ludens’, Sykes told NME that the band may never make another album again.

“We’re not going to do an album again, maybe ever,” he said. “We’re thinking about doing shorter records. I don’t want to say we’re going to do something and not live up to it, but the plan is to release multiple records next year.”