Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes: “Yungblud is a new breed of rockstar”

Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes has hailed Yungblud as “a new breed of rockstar” following their recent collaboration, ‘Obey’.

Released yesterday (September 2), the team-up serves as the third single to be lifted from BMTH’s upcoming ‘Posthuman’ project, following on from previous cuts ‘Ludens‘ and ‘Parasite Eve’.

Explaining the band’s decision to recruit Yungblud (real name Dominic Harrison), Sykes told Loudwire: “There was an energy to [‘Obey’] where it felt heavy but then had some slight Britpop influences, which I hear in Yungblud’s music.

“With our last record [‘amo’], we kind of looked outside the scene for people to collaborate with and bring something new to the table, and with this record we wanted to have people that reflect the scene at the moment and still not choose obvious people that you would expect us to work with.”

Sykes continued: “I really like what Yungblud’s doing. I love his energy and I think he’s reflective of a new breed of rock star. We’re honoured, to be honest.”

Meanwhile, Yungblud has been added to the line-up for next year’s Reading & Leeds festivals, which will be headlined by Stormzy, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Post Malone, Disclosure, Liam Gallagher and Queens Of The Stone Age.

Harrison recently revealed that his second album will be “coming out this fall”, and has so far shared the tracks ‘Lemonade’, ‘Strawberry Lipstick’ and ‘Weird’.

“It legitimately explores the ideas of identity, of sexuality, of equality, of depression, of anxiety, of life, of love, of heartbreak, of everything,” Yungblud said of the LP. “Me and my fan base, we’re coming of age together. I want to do it side by side.”