Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes has defended Greta Thunberg after she was again criticised by President Donald Trump.

The US President tweeted that “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend,” before telling the teenage climate activist to “chill”.

In response to the tweet, Sykes called Trump “the ugliest human this world has eva seen.”

The frontman also referenced the recent general election in the UK, in which the Conservatives and Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a massive majority.

Sykes wrote: “i hav no idea all I kno is if they sed borris is prime minister one morning it would be a rlly grey mornin and the future wud look like a slog n a half. the only thing that excites me is progression & that chap is as backwards as they come.”

The singer has been vocal in his support for climate activism. He spoke to NME recently about what we can do better as a society to support the environment.

“We can get rid of all the plastic bags and plastic straws in the world – and we need to – but nothing is going to get better until we can make the people at the top see that there are changes to be made,” Sykes said.

“The changes that can be done but aren’t being done are purely down to greed, ignorance and an absolute lack of care. Artists can be the most powerful people in the world because they can use their voice for good. Politicians should be the most powerful people in the world but they aren’t going to do anything.

“That’s scary, because our lives depend on these politicians, these summits that they have and whoever the next US President is going to be. If there aren’t people fighting the good fight then we’re fucked anyway. Stop trying to poke holes in hypocrisy and make some changes yourself.”

Sykes also expanded on his admiration for Greta Thunberg in an NME interview around the release of political new track ‘Ludens’.

“We need to be our own heroes. We need a new way of looking at things. Greta Thunberg has shown us that,” he said. “It’s crazy, but this kid has proven that we can be our own leaders. We don’t need to wait for these other people. It goes through the motions of what’s wrong with the world and what we can do to fix it.”