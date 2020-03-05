Plans to develop an arena at Bristol’s Filton Airfield have been approved. The YTL Arena Bristol, which will reportedly open in 2023, is set to be the third-largest arena in the United Kingdom.

The venue will be located in the Brabazon hangars just south of Filton Airfield, with a capacity of 17,000, putting it behind London’s O2 and the Manchester Arena. The Bristol City Council’s planning committee approved plans for the development, headed by the Malaysian investment firm YTL, after a 3.5-hour-long meeting, ITV reported yesterday (March 4).

YTL aims to build the new arena in a central hangar, the Bristol Post reports, and develop the east and west hangars into a ‘Festival Hall’, an event space for conventions and exhibitions, and a ‘Hub’, respectively. The latter will be open all year-round and include leisure facilities and F&B outlets.

Also approved were YTL’s plans to build a Wembley Way-style pedestrian bridge over the railway line on Filton Airfield. The bridge will act as the main entrance to the arena. Detailed plans of the arena, which were revealed last November, included sustainability measures such as zero waste to landfill, rainwater harvesting and solar panels on the roof, per Bristol 247.

The infrastructure will cost about £5million, with the developer paying £3million, the BBC reports. According to planning consultants’ surveys, the arena is expected to attract more than 1.4million visitors a year and generate £1.5billion locally over 25 years.

This news comes two years after the Bristol City Council officially scrapped long-gestating plans to build an arena near Bristol Temple Meads station.

In 2018, Massive Attack threw their support behind an arena in the city centre near Temple Meads, rather than the Brabazon hangars.

“We need an arena that belongs to Bristol, that is at Bristol’s public transport hub and contributes to city centre life,” Robert Del Naja said on behalf of the group, as the BBC reported.

“Something that the city can be proud of, that will inspire future generations of musicians. Rather than going back to square one with an untested plan for a big shed in a car park in the suburbs.”