Bristol’s Love Saves The Day bans glitter and single-use plastic

Bristol’s Love Saves The Day festival has banned glitter and single-use plastic at its festival in a bid to reduce its carbon footprint.

The event, which is being held at Ashton Court on June 2-3, plans to cut its environmental impact 50 per cent by 2025.

Loves Saves the Day has partnered with Music Declares Emergency, a movement which is calling for urgent climate action through its No Music On a Dead Planet campaign.

Advertisement

The festival’s sustainability manager, Pauline Bourdon told the BBC that when people “connect together and have a moment of collective joy”, they are also able to “share thoughts and see different ways of behaving with food and waste, that can translate into society”.

No plastic water bottles will be available to buy on site, with attendees encouraged to bring their own water bottle to refill.

Bourdon added: “We are also strongly advising our audience not to wear any glitter, even biodegradable glitter” because traces of micro plastic have been found in that.

“It’s about reinforcing different behaviours we want to happen onsite and helping them to have a sense of empathy and identity with the ecosystems onsite.”

Last year, Love Saves The Day took place on September 4 and 5, and saw performances from Slowthai, Little Simz, Ghetts and more to a crowd of 60,000 over the two day festival. The 2022 event will see performances from Chase & Status, Bicep, Arlo Parks and Mura Masa.

Meanwhile, Emily Eavis last week confirmed that single-use plastic drinks bottles will not be sold on-site at Glastonbury 2022.

Advertisement

The festival first introduced the policy for their 2019 event in a move that was praised by Sir David Attenborough during his surprise appearance on the Pyramid Stage that year.

Writing on Instagram last week (May 25), Eavis reminded festival-goers that Glastonbury will not be selling plastic bottles at this year’s festival, which will run from June 22-26, and encouraged them to bring a reusable water bottle to fill up instead.

“With 28 days to go ’til gates open, I wanted to remind everyone that, as in 2019, single-use plastic drinks bottles will not be sold on-site at Glastonbury 2022,” the festival organiser said.

“Please don’t forget to bring a reusable water bottle to fill up for free at one of the hundreds of water points and taps on our site.”

Eavis added: “All of the water at Glastonbury Festival comes from the local Bristol Water mains and is of the same quality as your taps at home. It is also available to purchase in cans.

“Let’s keep the standard up, as we did so well in 2019, saving 1.7million bottles from landfill! Reuse. Reduce. Respect.”