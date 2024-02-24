Bristol’s Simple Things remove Giant Swan from line-up “in light of recent details made public” about one of the members

Bristol’s Simple Things festival has removed dance duo Giant Swan from it’s line-up today (February 24) “in light of recent details made public” about one of the members.

Simple Things, which is taking place at various locations around Bristol today, announced on social media yesterday (February 23) that it had removed Giant Swan from its line up because “it would not be appropriate for them to perform”.

It added that the decision had been made “in light of recent details made public” regarding a member of the band.

The duo is made up of Robin Stewart and Harry Wright and the pair were due to close the festival this evening. Their cancellation follows allegations made against Stewart in a public post by his former partner.

A statement from Stewart was shared on social media in which he wrote: “In light of matters relating to my personal life, it would be inappropriate to platform ourselves and we will therefore no longer be performing at Simple Things…this is not something we take lightly and hope for your understanding while I address how to proceed from here.” NME has reached out to Giant Swan for comment.

The band Scaler have replaced the duo on the line-up.

The return of the Bristol-based festival marks the celebration of its 10th anniversary this year. Taking place between February 23-29, the festival will host a variety of artists such as Honeyglaze, Gilla Band, DITZ, Gazelle Twin, Warmduscher, Miso Extra, KEG, Spectres, Vijiand more. Fever Ray are set to close out the fest on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

For the first time ever, Simple Things will be hosting a week-long series of events, separate from the primary day in honour of its anniversary. The programme will be centred around a full day of music, taking place today at various venues, including Bristol Beacon, Strange Brew, Rough Trade and SWX.

Discussing the return of the festival in a press release, Simple Things Director and co-founder of Crack magazine Thomas Frost said: “Bringing back Simple Things for its 10th edition was always going to happen, but between Covid and the renovation at the Bristol Beacon it’s not been possible to create the landmark we all wanted. So we’re absolutely overjoyed to be back with a full programme.”

He continued: “Returning to The Beacon feels like we’re coming home, as it’s always been at the centre of some of Simple Things’ most exhilarating moments. We also can’t wait for the thrill of wandering around all the venues, immersing ourselves in the usual heady array of sounds that have always been the staple of Simple Things. Bringing back our DJ-led night programme to naturally complete Simple Things on the dance floor was also essential. It’s our favourite 16 hours of any year, and this one will be the most special edition yet.”

The festival’s website say the event “has grown to become one of the most celebrated in Bristol’s musical calendar, critically acclaimed for our commitment to innovative and forward-facing music culture.”