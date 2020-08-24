Briston Maroney shares ‘Deep Sea Diver’ from upcoming debut album

Briston Maroney has shared a new teaser of his upcoming debut album – listen to ‘Deep Sea Diver’ below.

The track, produced by John Congleton (Angel Olsen, St. Vincent) also comes complete with its own video.

The Nashville-based singer is set to release his debut studio album in 2021, following on from three EPs, most recently including ‘Miracle’, which came out at the start of the year.

Advertisement

Watch the new ‘Deep Sea Diver’ video, directed by Maroney’s longtime visual collaborator Joey Brodnax, below.

Back in April, Maroney was among a series of artists, including Alt-J and Grouplove, to contribute to a new Bob Dylan cover in aid of the MusiCares and Help Musicians UK coronavirus relief funds.

The cover of 1975 track ‘Shelter From The Storm’, which was also covered by Chris Martin on Saturday Night Live during lockdown, came with the following message: “In the hopeful spirit of being together in the times we are apart, these Canvasback Music/Atlantic/Parlophone artists recorded this song from their homes.”

Speaking to NME for our ‘What’s Your Band Called, Mate?’ feature earlier this year, Maroney said: “I want people to feel safe when they listen to music I make. I want to let people know in my music also that I am thankful in a way they could never understand that they are listening to it.”