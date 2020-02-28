Dave’s performance at BRIT Awards gets more than 200 OfCom complaints

The BRIT Awards has received hundreds of Ofcom complaints regarding Dave‘s politically fuelled performance at this year’s event.

The ‘Location’ rapper, who took home the Album of the Year prize for his debut ‘Psychodrama’, freestyled the remaining verse of his single ‘Black’ in which he labelled Boris Johnson a racist and spat rhetoric about the treatment of Grenfell Tower victims.

As reported by The Sun, Ofcom revealed that 257 of the 307 complaints from the televised awards show were in regards to Dave. A further 39 complaints were for Stormzy’s ‘Heavy is the Head’ medley performance, although the nature of those complaints are unclear.

OfCom told told the publication: “We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”

In Dave’s performance of ‘Black’ he rapped: “It is racist, whether or not it feels racist / the truth is our Prime Minister is a real racist.” Elsewhere he spat: “We want rehabilitation, now that would be amazing / our Grenfell victims still need accommodation / And we still need support for the Windrush Generation / Reparations for the time our people spent on plantations.”

Meanwhile, Dave has shared comments made by Boris Johnson about African people to back up his claim that the prime minister is a “real racist.”

NME has contacted Dave’s representative as well as ITV for comment.