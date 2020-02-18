Here are all the winners of the BRIT Awards 2020

All of the winners of the BRIT Awards 2020 have been announced, with Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Billie Eilish and Stormzy among the evening’s biggest success stories. Check out the full winners’ list below.
Held at The O2 in London, the evening saw headlines made Dave used his performance to tackle the treatment of the victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze, Billie Eilish gave her James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ a live debut with Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr, Tyler The Creator called out former Prime Minister Theresa May for banning him from the UK, and Foals used their winning speech to call for more female nominees. The evening opened with an emotional tribute to the late TV host Caroline Flack.
The full list of BRIT Award 2020 winners is:
Female Solo Artist
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel – WINNER
Mahalia
Male Solo Artist
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy – WINNER
Album Of The Year
Dave: Psychodrama – WINNER
Harry Styles: Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi: Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka: Kiwanuka
Stormzy: Heavy Is The Head
Best New Artist
Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi – WINNER
Mabel
Sam Fender
Best Group
Coldplay
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
D-Block Europe
Foals – WINNER
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Post Malone
Tyler, the Creator – WINNER
Dermot Kennedy
Song of the Year
AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – Giant
Dave feat. Burna Boy – Location
Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved – WINNER
Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
Sam Smith feat. Normani – Dancing With A Stranger
Stormzy – Vossi Bop
Tom Walker – Just You and I
Producer of The Year
Fred again… – WINNER
Rising Star
Joy Crookes
Celeste – WINNER
Beabadoobee