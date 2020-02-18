News Music News

Here are all the winners of the BRIT Awards 2020

Meet the winners...

Andrew Trendell
Stormzy wins at the BRIT Awards 2020. Credit: Getty

All of the winners of the BRIT Awards 2020 have been announced, with Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Billie Eilish and Stormzy among the evening’s biggest success stories. Check out the full winners’ list below.

Held at The O2 in London, the evening saw headlines made Dave used his performance to tackle the treatment of the victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze, Billie Eilish gave her James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ a live debut with Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr, Tyler The Creator called out former Prime Minister Theresa May for banning him from the UK, and Foals used their winning speech to call for more female nominees. The evening opened with an emotional tribute to the late TV host Caroline Flack.

The full list of BRIT Award 2020 winners is: 

Female Solo Artist

Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel – WINNER
Mahalia

Mabel at BRITs
Mabel and Neneh Cherry attend The BRIT Awards 2020. CREDIT: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Male Solo Artist

Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy – WINNER

Album Of The Year

Dave: Psychodrama – WINNER
Harry Styles: Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi: Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka: Kiwanuka
Stormzy: Heavy Is The Head

Dave
Dave performs during The BRIT Awards 2020. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Best New Artist

Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi – WINNER
Mabel
Sam Fender

Best Group

Coldplay
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
D-Block Europe
Foals – WINNER

Foals win Best British Group at the BRIT Awards 2020. Credit: Getty

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Post Malone
Tyler, the Creator – WINNER
Dermot Kennedy

Tyler the Creator
Tyler, The Creator CREDIT: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Song of the Year

AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – Giant
Dave feat. Burna Boy – Location
Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved – WINNER
Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
Sam Smith feat. Normani – Dancing With A Stranger
Stormzy – Vossi Bop
Tom Walker – Just You and I

Lewis Capaldi, winner of the Best New Artist and Song Of The Year awards, poses in the winners room at The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Producer of The Year

Fred again… – WINNER

Rising Star

Joy Crookes
Celeste – WINNER
Beabadoobee

