Here are all the winners of the BRIT Awards 2020

All of the winners of the BRIT Awards 2020 have been announced, with Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Billie Eilish and Stormzy among the evening’s biggest success stories. Check out the full winners’ list below.

Held at The O2 in London, the evening saw headlines made Dave used his performance to tackle the treatment of the victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze, Billie Eilish gave her James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ a live debut with Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr, Tyler The Creator called out former Prime Minister Theresa May for banning him from the UK, and Foals used their winning speech to call for more female nominees. The evening opened with an emotional tribute to the late TV host Caroline Flack.

The full list of BRIT Award 2020 winners is:

Female Solo Artist

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel – WINNER

Mahalia

Male Solo Artist

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy – WINNER

Album Of The Year

Dave: Psychodrama – WINNER

Harry Styles: Fine Line

Lewis Capaldi: Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Michael Kiwanuka: Kiwanuka

Stormzy: Heavy Is The Head

Best New Artist

Aitch

Dave

Lewis Capaldi – WINNER

Mabel

Sam Fender

Best Group

Coldplay

Bastille

Bring Me The Horizon

D-Block Europe

Foals – WINNER

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish – WINNER

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Post Malone

Tyler, the Creator – WINNER

Dermot Kennedy

Song of the Year

AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove

Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – Giant

Dave feat. Burna Boy – Location

Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved – WINNER

Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up

Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart

Sam Smith feat. Normani – Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy – Vossi Bop

Tom Walker – Just You and I

Producer of The Year

Fred again… – WINNER

Rising Star

Joy Crookes

Celeste – WINNER

Beabadoobee