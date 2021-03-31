News Music News

Here are the BRIT Awards 2021 nominees

This year's ceremony takes place in May

By Tom Skinner
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa (Picture: Getty)

Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks and Yungblud are among the acts to be nominated for the BRIT Awards 2021 – you can see the list so far below.

This year’s ceremony was pushed back three months from its traditional February date due to the coronavirus crisis, and will now take place at London’s O2 Arena on May 11, 2021. Performances on the night will come from the likes of Dua Lipa and Griff.

Those in the running for the 2021 BRITs were announced today (March 31) by BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw and this year’s BRITs Rising Star winner Griff during a live-streamed online show.

Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks and Celeste lead this year’s list with three nominations apiece. All three artists are up for Female Solo Artist alongside Jessie Ware and Lianne La Havas.

The 2021 BRIT Award nominations are as follows:

Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud

Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas

British Single 

220 Kid & Gracey – ‘Don’t Need Love’
Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith – ‘Rain’
Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’
Harry Styles – ‘Watermelon Sugar’
Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy – ‘Ain’t It Different’
Joel Corry ft MNEK – ‘Head & Heart’
Nathan Dawe ft KSI – ‘Lighter’
Regard & Raye – ‘Secrets’
Simba ft DTG – ‘Rover’
Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One – ‘Don’t Rush’

British Group

Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey

International Group

BTS
Fontaines D.C.
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run The Jewels

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weekend

Mastercard Album Of The Year

Arlo Parks – ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’
Celeste – ‘Not Your Muse’
Dua Lipa – ‘Future Nostalgia’
J Hus – ‘Big Conspiracy’
Jessie Ware – ‘What’s Your Pleasure’

