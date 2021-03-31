Here are the BRIT Awards 2021 nominees

Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks and Yungblud are among the acts to be nominated for the BRIT Awards 2021 – you can see the list so far below.
This year’s ceremony was pushed back three months from its traditional February date due to the coronavirus crisis, and will now take place at London’s O2 Arena on May 11, 2021. Performances on the night will come from the likes of Dua Lipa and Griff.
Those in the running for the 2021 BRITs were announced today (March 31) by BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw and this year’s BRITs Rising Star winner Griff during a live-streamed online show.
Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks and Celeste lead this year’s list with three nominations apiece. All three artists are up for Female Solo Artist alongside Jessie Ware and Lianne La Havas.
The 2021 BRIT Award nominations are as follows:
Male Solo Artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud
Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
British Single
220 Kid & Gracey – ‘Don’t Need Love’
Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith – ‘Rain’
Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’
Harry Styles – ‘Watermelon Sugar’
Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy – ‘Ain’t It Different’
Joel Corry ft MNEK – ‘Head & Heart’
Nathan Dawe ft KSI – ‘Lighter’
Regard & Raye – ‘Secrets’
Simba ft DTG – ‘Rover’
Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One – ‘Don’t Rush’
British Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Artist
Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
International Group
BTS
Fontaines D.C.
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run The Jewels
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weekend
Mastercard Album Of The Year
Arlo Parks – ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’
Celeste – ‘Not Your Muse’
Dua Lipa – ‘Future Nostalgia’
J Hus – ‘Big Conspiracy’
Jessie Ware – ‘What’s Your Pleasure’