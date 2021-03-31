Here are the BRIT Awards 2021 nominees

Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks and Yungblud are among the acts to be nominated for the BRIT Awards 2021 – you can see the list so far below.

This year’s ceremony was pushed back three months from its traditional February date due to the coronavirus crisis, and will now take place at London’s O2 Arena on May 11, 2021. Performances on the night will come from the likes of Dua Lipa and Griff.

Those in the running for the 2021 BRITs were announced today (March 31) by BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw and this year’s BRITs Rising Star winner Griff during a live-streamed online show.

Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks and Celeste lead this year’s list with three nominations apiece. All three artists are up for Female Solo Artist alongside Jessie Ware and Lianne La Havas.

The 2021 BRIT Award nominations are as follows:

Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

British Single

220 Kid & Gracey – ‘Don’t Need Love’

Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith – ‘Rain’

Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’

Harry Styles – ‘Watermelon Sugar’

Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy – ‘Ain’t It Different’

Joel Corry ft MNEK – ‘Head & Heart’

Nathan Dawe ft KSI – ‘Lighter’

Regard & Raye – ‘Secrets’

Simba ft DTG – ‘Rover’

Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One – ‘Don’t Rush’

British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

International Group

BTS

Fontaines D.C.

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run The Jewels

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weekend

Mastercard Album Of The Year

Arlo Parks – ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’

Celeste – ‘Not Your Muse’

Dua Lipa – ‘Future Nostalgia’

J Hus – ‘Big Conspiracy’

Jessie Ware – ‘What’s Your Pleasure’