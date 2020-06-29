BRIT Awards 2021 pushed back by three months

The BRIT Awards will take place in May next year, it’s been confirmed.

The awards show, which traditionally takes place in mid-February, will now been held at London’s O2 Arena on May 11, 2021.

Organisers reportedly backed the move after extensive consultation with music bosses and broadcasters ITV.

It was set to take place in February, but the coronavirus pandemic prompted them to push it back by almost three months.

Confirming the move, BPI & Brit Awards Chief Executive Geoff Taylor said: “We want to make sure that The BRITs delivers the outstanding production levels, superstar performances and live excitement that make it the biggest night in music.

“We believe that the best way to achieve this in 2021 is to move the show back a few months to May, and we are already at work planning a spectacular event that will remind us how important music has been in getting us all through these difficult times. I would like to thank our labels, ITV, AEG and Mastercard and all our partners for their fantastic support.”

The date changes means that the awards eligibility period for next year will also be amended, although specific details are yet to be confirmed.

This year’s BRIT Awards saw the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Billie Eilish and Stormzy emerging as the biggest winners of the night.