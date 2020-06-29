GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

BRIT Awards 2021 pushed back by three months

It'll now take place in May next year.

By Nick Reilly
Lewis Capaldi at the 2020 Brit Awards (Picture: Getty)

The BRIT Awards will take place in May next year, it’s been confirmed.

The awards show, which traditionally takes place in mid-February, will now been held at London’s O2 Arena on May 11, 2021.

Organisers reportedly backed the move after extensive consultation with music bosses and broadcasters ITV.

Advertisement

It was set to take place in February, but the coronavirus pandemic prompted them to push it back by almost three months.

Confirming the move, BPI & Brit Awards Chief Executive Geoff Taylor said: “We want to make sure that The BRITs delivers the outstanding production levels, superstar performances and live excitement that make it the biggest night in music.

“We believe that the best way to achieve this in 2021 is to move the show back a few months to May, and we are already at work planning a spectacular event that will remind us how important music has been in getting us all through these difficult times. I would like to thank our labels, ITV, AEG and Mastercard and all our partners for their fantastic support.”

The date changes means that the awards eligibility period for next year will also be amended, although specific details are yet to be confirmed.

This year’s BRIT Awards saw the likes of Lewis CapaldiDaveBillie Eilish and Stormzy emerging as the biggest winners of the night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.