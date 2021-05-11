Here are the winners from the BRIT Awards 2021 – rolling list

The BRIT Awards 2021 are currently taking place at London’s O2 Arena, where a crowd of 4000 people has gathered to celebrate the past 12 months of music – check out the rolling list of winners below.

Hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, this year’s ceremony opened with Coldplay performing their new single ‘Higher Power’ from a pontoon on the River Thames. Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Headie One and more will also take to the stage inside the O2 throughout the evening.

The BRITs 2021 serves as a government COVID pilot event, meaning that a scaled-back live audience – largely made up of NHS and key workers – will witness tonight’s performances and acceptance speeches in person without the need to wear masks or social distance.

Advertisement

Arlo Parks picked up the first prize of the night, winning this year’s Breakthrough Artist statue.

“This is a dream come true, I didn’t expect any of this,” Parks said during her acceptance speech. “So anyone who’s out there – dreams come true. I’m living proof of that. Thank you.”

Fending off competition the likes of The 1975 and Biffy Clyro, Little Mix took home the Best British Group award. Later, Kurupt FM presented J Hus with the Male Solo Artist gong – his first-ever BRIT Award.

BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac announced the International Female Solo Artist winner, Billie Eilish, who accepted the award via video link. Next up, Dua Lipa was crowned the Best Female Solo Artist.

The Weeknd accepted the International Male Solo Artist prize from former First Lady Michelle Obama, while Haim were named Best International Group. “The UK was the first place to ever embrace us in the entire world, and for that we will be forever grateful,” said bassist Este.

Advertisement

As previously announced, Taylor Swift will become the first female artist to be crowned the BRITs’ Global Icon – following in the footsteps of past winners such as David Bowie, Elton John and Robbie Williams.

The 2021 BRIT Award winners are as follows:

Global Icon



Taylor Swift – winner

Rising Star



Griff – winner



Breakthrough Artist



Arlo Parks – winner

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus – winner

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa – winner

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

British Single

220 Kid & Gracey – ‘Don’t Need Love’

Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith – ‘Rain’

Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’

Harry Styles – ‘Watermelon Sugar’

Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy – ‘Ain’t It Different’

Joel Corry ft MNEK – ‘Head & Heart’

Nathan Dawe ft KSI – ‘Lighter’

Regard & Raye – ‘Secrets’

Simba ft DTG – ‘Rover’

Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One – ‘Don’t Rush’

British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix – winners

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

International Group

BTS

Fontaines D.C.

Foo Fighters

Haim – winners

Run The Jewels

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish – winner

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd – winner

Mastercard Album Of The Year

Arlo Parks – ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’

Celeste – ‘Not Your Muse’

Dua Lipa – ‘Future Nostalgia’

J Hus – ‘Big Conspiracy’

Jessie Ware – ‘What’s Your Pleasure’

Check back at NME.COM for all the latest news and interviews from the BRIT Awards 2021.