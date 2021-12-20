BRIT Awards 2022 has the most female nominees in over a decade

The 2022 BRIT Awards will have the most women nominees in over a decade.

The nominations were announced on December 18 during the one-hour The BRITs Are Coming TV special on ITV. Find the full list of nominees here.

In the 13 categories, 18 female artists or all-women groups were nominated, with the likes of Adele, Little Simz and Taylor Swift up for awards. This is just behind the 22 female acts given nods in 2010.

One major change is in the Best Male and Female Artist categories, which are not featured in next year’s awards. Instead, a Best Artist category takes their place.

Adele, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Dave lead this year’s list with four nominations each. These four artists, alongside Sam Fender, are each up for the inaugural Artist of the Year award.

Elsewhere, Joy Crookes, Self Esteem and Griff join Little Simz in the Best New Artist category, while Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift are up for Best International Artist.

Holly Humberstone, Bree Runway and Lola Young were competing for the BRITs Rising Star, with Humberstone already announced as the winner. Becky Hill and Dua Lipa also make appearances, while Wolf Alice and Little Mix are in the Best Group category.

All winners will be revealed at the BRIT Awards ceremony, taking place at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday February 22 and broadcast exclusively through ITV.

The ceremony will be hosted by Mo Gilligan, who replaces Jack Whitehall after four consecutive years.