Here are all the winners from the BRIT Awards 2022 – rolling list

The BRIT Awards 2022 is underway at London’s The O2, where the likes of Adele, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and more are all in the running for awards.
Tonight’s (February 8) event will be hosted by Mo Gilligan for the first time, while the show will also not hand out trophies in gendered categories. Instead, they will be replaced by Artist Of The Year and International Artist Of The Year fields.
Four new genre categories have also been added – Alternative/Rock Act, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act and Pop/R’N’B Act – which fans were able to vote for via TikTok.
Adele, Sheeran, Little Simz and Dave led the nominations going into the night with four nods each. All of the aforementioned artists are in the running for Artist Of The Year, alongside Sam Fender.
The ceremony will also feature performances from the likes of Fender, Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Adele, Dave, Holly Humberstone and Little Simz. Doja Cat was due to perform too, but was forced to cancel her appearance after members of her crew tested positive for COVID-19.
Follow along below for all the winners from the BRIT Awards 2022 as they’re announced, and keep checking back on NME.com for all the latest news from the BRITs.
The 2022 BRIT Awards winners are as follows:
Artist of the Year
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Group
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Gramma
Wolf Alice
BRITs Rising Star
Holly Humberstone – winner
Bree Runway
Lola Young
Song of the Year
A1 & J1 – ‘Latest Trends’
Adele – ‘Easy On Me’ – winner
Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals – ‘Don’t Play’
Becky Hill and David Guetta – ‘Remember’
Central Cee – ‘Obsessed With You’
Dave – ‘Clash (featuring Stormzy)’
Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’
Elton John and Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart’
Glass Animals – ‘Heat Waves’
Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta – ‘Bed’
KSI – ‘Holiday’
Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted – ‘Wellerman’
Riton x Nightcrawlers – ‘Friday (featuring Mufasa and Hypeman)’
Tion Wayne and Russ Millions – ‘Body’
Tom Grennan – ‘Little Bit of Love’
Best New Artist
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz
Self Esteem
Mastercard Album of the Year
Adele – ’30’
Dave – ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’
Ed Sheeran – ‘=’
Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’
Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’
Best Rock/Alternative Act
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Best Dance Act
Becky Hill
Calvin Harros
Fred again…
Joel Corry
Raye
Best Pop/R&B Act
Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
International Artist
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
International Group
ABBA
BTS
Måneskin
Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson.
Paak
The War On Drugs
International Song of the Year
ATB/Topic/A75 – ‘Your Love’
Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
Ckay – ‘Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)’
Doja Cat – ‘Kiss Me More (featuring Sza)’
Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix – ‘Heartbreak Anthem’
Jonasu – ‘Black Magic’
Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’
Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’
Lil Tjay & 6lack – ‘Calling My Phone’
Måneskin – ‘I Wanna Be You Slave’
Olivia Roderigo – ‘Good 4 U’
Polo G – ‘Rapstar’
Tiësto – ‘The Business’
The Weeknd – ‘Save Your Tears’
This year’s BRIT Awards nominations list features the most female nominees in over a decade. Across the 13 categories, 18 female artists or all-women groups were nominated – just a few short of the 22 female acts who were given nods in 2010.