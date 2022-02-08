Here are all the winners from the BRIT Awards 2022 – rolling list

The BRIT Awards 2022 is underway at London’s The O2, where the likes of Adele, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and more are all in the running for awards.

Tonight’s (February 8) event will be hosted by Mo Gilligan for the first time, while the show will also not hand out trophies in gendered categories. Instead, they will be replaced by Artist Of The Year and International Artist Of The Year fields.

Four new genre categories have also been added – Alternative/Rock Act, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act and Pop/R’N’B Act – which fans were able to vote for via TikTok.

Advertisement

Adele, Sheeran, Little Simz and Dave led the nominations going into the night with four nods each. All of the aforementioned artists are in the running for Artist Of The Year, alongside Sam Fender.

The ceremony will also feature performances from the likes of Fender, Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Adele, Dave, Holly Humberstone and Little Simz. Doja Cat was due to perform too, but was forced to cancel her appearance after members of her crew tested positive for COVID-19.

Follow along below for all the winners from the BRIT Awards 2022 as they’re announced, and keep checking back on NME.com for all the latest news from the BRITs.

The 2022 BRIT Awards winners are as follows:



Artist of the Year

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Group

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Gramma

Wolf Alice

BRITs Rising Star

Advertisement

Holly Humberstone – winner

Bree Runway

Lola Young

Song of the Year

A1 & J1 – ‘Latest Trends’

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’ – winner

Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals – ‘Don’t Play’

Becky Hill and David Guetta – ‘Remember’

Central Cee – ‘Obsessed With You’

Dave – ‘Clash (featuring Stormzy)’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’

Elton John and Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart’

Glass Animals – ‘Heat Waves’

Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta – ‘Bed’

KSI – ‘Holiday’

Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted – ‘Wellerman’

Riton x Nightcrawlers – ‘Friday (featuring Mufasa and Hypeman)’

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions – ‘Body’

Tom Grennan – ‘Little Bit of Love’

Best New Artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

Mastercard Album of the Year

Adele – ’30’

Dave – ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’

Ed Sheeran – ‘=’

Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Best Rock/Alternative Act

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Best Dance Act

Becky Hill

Calvin Harros

Fred again…

Joel Corry

Raye

Best Pop/R&B Act

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

International Artist

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

International Group

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson.

Paak

The War On Drugs

International Song of the Year

ATB/Topic/A75 – ‘Your Love’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Ckay – ‘Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)’

Doja Cat – ‘Kiss Me More (featuring Sza)’

Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix – ‘Heartbreak Anthem’

Jonasu – ‘Black Magic’

Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Lil Tjay & 6lack – ‘Calling My Phone’

Måneskin – ‘I Wanna Be You Slave’

Olivia Roderigo – ‘Good 4 U’

Polo G – ‘Rapstar’

Tiësto – ‘The Business’

The Weeknd – ‘Save Your Tears’

This year’s BRIT Awards nominations list features the most female nominees in over a decade. Across the 13 categories, 18 female artists or all-women groups were nominated – just a few short of the 22 female acts who were given nods in 2010.