BRIT Awards 2023 nominations reveal date announced

Nominations for the 2023 BRIT Awards are to be announced via an exclusive live stream, broadcast on the official BRITs channels from 4pm GMT on January 12.

Presented by Vick Hope and Jack Saunders, Bring on The BRITs will be broadcast on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. The 30-minute show will include the full nominations list plus artist reactions and further information about the big ceremony.

The presenters will also be joined by a number of celebrities to announce this year’s key categories, including Tom Daley, YouTube’s Yung Filly, EURO 2022 winner Jill Scott and Gogglebox’s Joe and George Baggs. The celebrities are currently in possession of locked BRITs boxes which they will open on their social channels to reveal their categories.

“We’ve had a year of brilliant music and so I’m unbelievably excited to be revealing the nominees for The 2023 BRIT Awards,” Vick Hope said.

“It’s a chance for us to show love to some of our favourite established artists as well as celebrate some of the best breakthrough artists of the year… and I’m definitely planning on bringing the party vibes to the show!”

🚨 It's time to Bring on The BRITs with Mastercard 🚨 On Thursday 12 January, the 2023 #BRITs nominees will be exclusively revealed in a livestream that is not to be missed! Now to meet your fantastic presenters…. pic.twitter.com/f9G7X8LqAu — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 5, 2023

The bash will be held on February 11 at the O2 Arena and will be broadcast on ITV again for the 30th year.

Last month, FLO were announced as the winner of the BRITS Rising Star Award for 2023. The shortlist is selected by a panel of music industry experts such as editors, critics, songwriters, producers and live bookers.

The girl group beat off competition from Cat Burns and Nia Archives to claim the prize, which has previously been won by Adele, Celeste, Florence & The Machine, Sam Fender, Ellie Goulding, Griff and last year’s winner Holly Humberstone.

In other news, Beabadoobee, Rina Sawayama and Metronomy are among artists that have been announced for the BRITs Week 2023 gig series.

Bob Vylan, Cavetown, easy life, Frank Turner + The Sleeping Souls, Kojey-Radical, Sea Girls, The Hunna, The Snuts and Years & Years have also been announced to play exclusive shows in January and February 2023 – taking place either side of The Brit Awards on February 11 – in support of the work of War Child.

You can find the full line-up so far here, with more acts to be announced in January.