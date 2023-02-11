Here are all the winners from the BRIT Awards 2023 – rolling list

The BRIT Awards 2023 will take place in London tonight (February 11), with Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Stormzy, Beyoncé and more in the running.

The ceremony will be held at The O2 and will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. This year marks the first time the show has been held on a Saturday.

Wet Leg and Styles lead the nominees with four nods apiece. The Isle Of Wight band could win the Mastercard Album Of The Year, Group Of The Year, Best New Artist and Alternative/Rock Act. Styles, meanwhile, is up for the Mastercard Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year with Mastercard, and Pop/R&B Act.

Some winners have already been revealed. Last year, FLO were announced as the recipients of this year’s Rising Star award, beating Nia Archives and Cat Burns to the prize. Last week, the victors in the Producer Of The Year and Songwriter Of The Year categories were also announced, with David Guetta taking home the former and Kid Harpoon winning the latter.

Performances on the night will come from Styles, Burns, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi, Wet Leg, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Lizzo, David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson.

The full list of winners for the BRIT Awards 2023 is as follows (highlighted in bold):



Mastercard Album Of The Year

The 1975 – ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’

Wet Leg – ‘Wet Leg’

Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’

Stormzy – ‘This Is What I Mean’

Fred Again – ‘Actual Life 3’



Artist Of The Year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Group Of The Year

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Best New Artist

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

Song Of The Year With Mastercard

Aitch/Ashanti – ‘Baby’

Cat Burns – ‘Go’

Dave – ‘Starlight’

Ed Sheeran and Elton John – ‘Merry Christmas’

Eliza Rose/Interplanetary Criminal – ‘BOTA’

George Ezra – ‘Green Green Grass’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Forget Me’

LF System – ‘Afraid To Feel’

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’

International Artist Of The Year

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

International Group Of The Year

Blackpink

Drake and 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels

International Song Of The Year

Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Good’

Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – ‘Peru’

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz – ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Gayle – ‘ABCDEFU’

Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Lost Frequencies/Calum Scott – ‘Where Are You Now’

OneRepublic – ‘I Ain’t Worried’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’

Alternative/Rock Act

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Hip-Hop, Grime and Rap Act

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy



Dance Act

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Pop/R&B Act

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Sam Smith

Harry Styles