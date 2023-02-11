Here are all the winners from the BRIT Awards 2023 – rolling list

The BRIT Awards 2023 will take place in London tonight (February 11), with Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Stormzy, Beyoncé and more in the running.
The ceremony will be held at The O2 and will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. This year marks the first time the show has been held on a Saturday.
Wet Leg and Styles lead the nominees with four nods apiece. The Isle Of Wight band could win the Mastercard Album Of The Year, Group Of The Year, Best New Artist and Alternative/Rock Act. Styles, meanwhile, is up for the Mastercard Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year with Mastercard, and Pop/R&B Act.
Some winners have already been revealed. Last year, FLO were announced as the recipients of this year’s Rising Star award, beating Nia Archives and Cat Burns to the prize. Last week, the victors in the Producer Of The Year and Songwriter Of The Year categories were also announced, with David Guetta taking home the former and Kid Harpoon winning the latter.
Performances on the night will come from Styles, Burns, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi, Wet Leg, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Lizzo, David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson.
Keep checking back to NME.com for all of the action from the BRIT Awards 2023 as it happens.
The full list of winners for the BRIT Awards 2023 is as follows (highlighted in bold):
Mastercard Album Of The Year
The 1975 – ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’
Wet Leg – ‘Wet Leg’
Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’
Stormzy – ‘This Is What I Mean’
Fred Again – ‘Actual Life 3’
Artist Of The Year
Central Cee
Fred Again
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Stormzy
Group Of The Year
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg
Best New Artist
Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Wet Leg
Song Of The Year With Mastercard
Aitch/Ashanti – ‘Baby’
Cat Burns – ‘Go’
Dave – ‘Starlight’
Ed Sheeran and Elton John – ‘Merry Christmas’
Eliza Rose/Interplanetary Criminal – ‘BOTA’
George Ezra – ‘Green Green Grass’
Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
Lewis Capaldi – ‘Forget Me’
LF System – ‘Afraid To Feel’
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’
International Artist Of The Year
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
International Group Of The Year
Blackpink
Drake and 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines DC
Gabriels
International Song Of The Year
Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Good’
Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – ‘Peru’
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz – ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’
Gayle – ‘ABCDEFU’
Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’
Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’
Lost Frequencies/Calum Scott – ‘Where Are You Now’
OneRepublic – ‘I Ain’t Worried’
Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’
Alternative/Rock Act
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
Hip-Hop, Grime and Rap Act
Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
Dance Act
Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again
Pop/R&B Act
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Sam Smith
Harry Styles