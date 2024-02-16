BRIT Awards 2024 announces Becky Hill and Chase & Status collab performance

Becky Hill and Chase & Status will deliver a collaborative performance at the 2024 BRIT Awards next month.

This year’s edition of the ceremony is due to take place at The O2 in London on Saturday, March 2. It’ll be presented by a trio of hosts – Maya Jama, Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp – and will be available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX.

Today (February 16), it has been announced that Hill will take to the BRITs stage with electronic duo Chase & Status for a special joint performance. They teamed up last year on ‘Disconnect’ – the second single from the former’s upcoming second album ‘Believe Me Now?’.

In a statement, Hill said: “I can’t wait to perform again on the BRITs and it’s been difficult trying to top flying from the ceiling of the O2 last year, but I’m excited about what we have planned for this year’s performance.

“I’ve been a fan of Chase & Status my whole life, so to have them on stage performing with me is going to be really special. It’s a real celebration of drum & bass – my favourite genre of music!”

ahhhhhhhh get ready to disconnect from reality and watch @BeckyHill and @chaseandstatus perform at the #BRITs 2024 pic.twitter.com/LHFuS1OJ8g — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 16, 2024

Chase & Status added: “For us as producers and artists, being nominated for a BRIT is a special thing. It is a representation of where British music is at, at the highest level, so to be in that category is an honour.

“Also to be performing with Becky, a fellow BRIT nominee, is pretty special too.”

Chase & Status are up for Group Of The Year for the second time, having first appeared in this category in 2012. Hill is in the running for the Dance Act award for the third consecutive year after winning this prize in 2022 and 2023.

You can see the full list of nominees for the BRIT Awards 2024 here.

It has previously been confirmed that Dua Lipa, Raye, Kylie Minogue (this year’s BRITs Global Icon), Jungle and Rema will all perform live at next month’s awards ceremony.

During a recent interview with NME, Hill spoke about how she “needed to level everything up” on ‘Believe Me Now?’, adding: “You can’t win two BRIT Awards and just be pootling along at the same rate that you were. You need to constantly evolve and be elevating what you do.”

At the end of 2023, the BRITs announced The Last Dinner Party as the recipients of the prestigious Rising Star award supported by BBC Radio 1.