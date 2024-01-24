BRIT Awards 2024: Here are all the nominees

The full list of nominees for the BRIT Awards 2024 has been announced – check it out below.
This year’s ceremony is due to take place at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday, March 2. The show will be broadcast on ITV 1.
Raye has broken the record as the most BRIT nominated artist ever, with seven nominations at this year’s ceremony. She is in contention for Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year and two separate Song Of The Year nods.
Speaking about the nominations in a press release, Raye said: “I am completely floored to be recognised seven times this year. I was a BRIT school student and I remember how deeply I dreamed of one day being recognised at the BRITs. I am currently a mess of overwhelming emotions and confusion as to how this even happened to be honest.”
Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris, Central Cee and Dave are also up for multiple awards including Song Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, Pop Act (for Lipa and Harris) and Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act (for Cench and Dave).
Check out the full list below:
Album Of The Year
Blur – The Ballad Of Darren
J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard
Little Simz – No Thank You
Raye – My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
Song Of The Year
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – Miracle
Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada
Central Cee – Let Go
Dave and Central Cee – Sprinter
Dua Lipa – Dance The Night
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
J Hus and Drake – Who Told You
Kenya Grace – Strangers
Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best
PinkPantheress – Boy’s A Liar
Raye and 070 Shake – Escapism
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy and Debbie – Firebabe
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – React
Venbee and Goddard – Messy In Heaven
Artist Of The Year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye
Group Of The Year
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
Pop Act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
Raye
Alternative/Rock Act
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
Casisdead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye
Sault
Dance Act
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again..
Romy
Best New Artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye
Yussef Dayes
International Song Of The Year
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
David Kushner – Daylight
Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
Jazzy – Giving Me
Libianca – People
Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Noah Kahan – Stick Season
Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz – Miss You
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
Rema – Calm Down
SZA – Kill Bill
Tate McRae – Greedy
Tyla – Water
International Artist Of The Year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
International Group Of The Year
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
Brits Rising Star
The Last Dinner Party