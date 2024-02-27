BRIT Awards 2024 team up with No Music On A Dead Planet: “Help change the world”

The BRIT Awards 2024 have announced details of a partnership with No Music On A Dead Planet to further their commitment to environmental sustainability, NME can exclusively announce.

The move is part of the BRITs “long-term vision” to “constantly review, innovate and adapt to deliver the awards’ sustainability goals”. As a result, the awards will be teaming up the climate action group Music Declares Emergency to launch the first public call to action for their global No Music On A Dead Planet campaign. It comes in a bid to “make fans a key part of this exciting and important journey” by “encouraging them to take positive action, get involved in volunteering at iconic music events to spread the word, and be rewarded with the chance to win amazing prizes”.

Music Declares Emergency describe themselves as “a group of artists, music industry professionals and organisations that stand together to declare a climate and ecological emergency and call for an immediate governmental response to protect all life on Earth.”

Their No Music On A Dead Planet campaign has been backed by the likes of Billie Eilish, The 1975, and Foals as well as having shirts designed by Thom Yorke, Joy Division artist Peter Saville and others. Since it was launched in 2019, hundreds bands and musicians have now signed up to Music Declares Emergency’s pledge to revitalise how the music industry tackles climate disaster, from Radiohead to Robyn, The xx, Massive Attack and many more.

“We are really happy to announce that The BRITs are inviting their audience, and everyone involved in the event, to join the No Music On A Dead Planet movement – this is a global community of artists and music fans coming together to take action on climate and the environment,” MDE co-founder and former Savages drummer Fay Milton, who recently launched solo music under the name Goddess, told NME.

“The best way to fight eco-anxiety is to get involved in making a difference. There’s a lot to feel positive about, renewable energy is now cheap enough for us to transition away from fossil fuels and survive the climate crisis – we just need thousands of people asking our governments and leaders to do it. By joining No Music On A Dead Planet, you can get involved in collective action that can help change the world.”

Milton added: “The BRITs are truly committed to becoming a completely sustainable event and it’s great to see their passion and commitment. They also understand the power that music holds to bring people together and support the call for urgent climate action.”

At the ceremony itself this weekend, a significant amount of data – covering everything from how audience members get to The O2 arena in London to where the food served on the night is sourced – will be collated by environmental action organisation Julie’s Bicycle in order to “inspire a new mindset across the BRITs, one that we can already see is putting sustainability at the core of every decision organisers make, big or small”.

Tony’s Chocolonely have also made a limited edition run of No Music On A Dead Planet bars to be handed out at the event, while there will be also a five per cent reduction target for emissions made by production vehicles and front of house catering, and “hundreds of freelancers and companies” collaborating to “stand shoulder to shoulder with The BRITs in the commitment to incorporate sustainability into their own planning”.

“The BRITs have given us many iconic moments over their history, but their legacy should also be to drive progress across our industry to be more sustainable,” said BPI Chief Executive Dr Jo Twist OBE. “Music fans, like the artists they love, care hugely about our planet and its future, so the positive actions announced with our partners today show how we can act together to use the transformative power of music for meaningful and lasting change.”

The BRITs have also published this list of environmental initiatives:

Commitment to the “LIVE Beyond Zero” Declaration. This is the live music sector’s commitment to deliver measurable and targeted action on climate change, with the ultimate aim of reaching net zero emissions by 2030.

An environmental impact strategy managed by Creative Zero.

All production suppliers have a specific environmental plan, policy or targets from the BRITs.

All production suppliers requested to have Environmental Policies for their companies provided in advance or published on their website.

Asking The BRITs’ audience to get involved to help reduce CO2 emissions and air pollution by taking public transport to the event, and taking part in a travel survey powered by Lowr on the O2 app distributing the tickets.

Measuring and working towards reducing the event’s CO2e emissions, working with or using the tools of Julie’s Bicycle, Lowr, Albert, AdGreen and Inspired Efficiency, with efforts overseen by Creative Zero.

Food served to all guests, will be plant-forward and meat-reduced menus, with locally sourced ingredients.

Reusable cups will be served at this year’s ceremony, minimising single-use plastics further since introducing Notpla.

Backstage passes and branding boards using recyclable foamcore for the first time

Specialist communication training via Heard available to artist teams, production and other suppliers.

Elements from the show's iconic stage set donated to The BRIT School so they can be recycled and reused by aspiring, future talents.

Working with global agency Eco-Age to provide style guidance for artists and talent on combining glamour with responsibility when dressing for the red carpet.

Each TV programme (ITV1 and ITV2) will be Albert-certified, with emissions measured using Albert’s Production calculator. Many of the BRITs TV production team are Albert trained producers.

The O2 green rider used to inform suppliers – an industry-leading document, created by The O2, intended to drive real change in live events and touring.

The O2 is renewable energy powered and they have a comprehensive on-site composting and recycling programme.

The BRITs are set to take place on Saturday (March 2) at the O2 in London, where Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, Dua Lipa, Jungle, Kylie Minogue, RAYE, Rema and Tate McRae are set to perform. Chase & Status – who will also perform on the night with Becky Hill – where yesterday named as the winners of this year’s Producer Of The Year award.

Check out all of this year’s BRIT Award nominees here.