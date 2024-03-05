BRIT Awards 2024 viewership drops by 900,000 from last year

Last weekend’s BRIT Awards 2024 achieved the lowest television viewing figures in the show’s history, with an average of 2.5 million.

The event was broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and at its peak was viewed by 3 million viewers, nearly a million fewer than last year. The numbers are taken from the overnight ratings and do not include viewers who will watch the show on catch-up.

The 2023 edition saw performances from Harry Styles, Lizzo and Wet Leg, and reached a maximum live audience of 3.9 million and an average of 3.3 million.

The annual ceremony took place on Saturday (March 2) at London’s The O2. RAYE made history by winning a record six gongs on the night, including Artist Of The Year, Album Of The Year (‘My 21st Century Blues’) and Song Of The Year (‘Escapism‘).

Prior to RAYE, no artist had won more than four BRIT Awards in any one year, with Adele, Harry Styles and Blur each achieving that feat.

The singer used one of her speeches to call on music executives to allow songwriters to receive royalty payments. “It doesn’t have to be at your expense, but it just means that if the songs win big, then the writers get to win big too. Please allow that to happen. Please, please, please. Thank you,” she said.

“I think we need to have a conversation,” she added. “I want to normalise giving songwriters master royalty points.”

Dua Lipa opened the show with a performance of her new single ‘Training Season’, with other performances coming from Raye, Tate McRae, Jungle, Rema, Becky Hill and Chase & Status, and Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding.

Kylie Minogue, who picked up this year’s BRITs Global Icon Award, also closed the show with her own live medley.