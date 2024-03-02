Here are all the winners from the BRIT Awards 2024

The BRIT Awards 2024 took place tonight (March 2) in London. Check out the full list of winners below.

The ceremony was held at The O2 in London, with the show being presented by a trio of hosts – Maya Jama, Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp.

RAYE led the nominations with a record-breaking seven, and also took away a record number of trophies, winning six in total, including Artist Of The Year, Album Of The Year (‘My 21st Century Blues’) and Song Of The Year (‘Escapism‘).

Advertisement

Dua Lipa opened the show with a performance of her new single ‘Training Season’, with other performances coming from Raye, Tate McRae, Jungle, Rema, Becky Hill and Chase & Status, and Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding.

Kylie Minogue, who picked up this year’s BRITs Global Icon Award, also closed the show with her own live performance.

Prior to RAYE, no artist had won more than four BRIT Awards in any one year, with Adele, Harry Styles and Blur each achieving that feat.

Check back at NME for all the winners, interviews, news and more from the BRIT Awards 2024.

The full list of winners for the BRIT Awards 2024 is as follows (highlighted in bold):

Advertisement Album Of The Year

Blur – ‘The Ballad Of Darren’

J Hus – ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’

Little Simz – ‘No Thank You’

Raye – ‘My 21st Century Blues’ – WINNER

Young Fathers – ‘Heavy Heavy’

Song Of The Year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – ‘Miracle’

Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – ‘Prada’

Central Cee – ‘Let Go’

Dave and Central Cee – ‘Sprinter’

Dua Lipa – ‘Dance The Night’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Eyes Closed’

J Hus and Drake – ‘Who Told You’

Kenya Grace – ‘Strangers’

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Wish You The Best’

PinkPantheress – ‘Boy’s A Liar’

Raye and 070 Shake – ‘Escapism’ – WINNER

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – ‘Dancing Is Healing’

Stormzy and Debbie – ‘Firebabe’

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – ‘React’

Venbee and Goddard – ‘Messy In Heaven’