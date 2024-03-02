Here are all the winners from the BRIT Awards 2024

The BRIT Awards 2024 took place tonight (March 2) in London. Check out the full list of winners below.
The ceremony was held at The O2 in London, with the show being presented by a trio of hosts – Maya Jama, Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp.
RAYE led the nominations with a record-breaking seven, and also took away a record number of trophies, winning six in total, including Artist Of The Year, Album Of The Year (‘My 21st Century Blues’) and Song Of The Year (‘Escapism‘).
Dua Lipa opened the show with a performance of her new single ‘Training Season’, with other performances coming from Raye, Tate McRae, Jungle, Rema, Becky Hill and Chase & Status, and Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding.
Kylie Minogue, who picked up this year’s BRITs Global Icon Award, also closed the show with her own live performance.
Prior to RAYE, no artist had won more than four BRIT Awards in any one year, with Adele, Harry Styles and Blur each achieving that feat.
The full list of winners for the BRIT Awards 2024 is as follows (highlighted in bold):
Album Of The Year
Blur – ‘The Ballad Of Darren’
J Hus – ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’
Little Simz – ‘No Thank You’
Raye – ‘My 21st Century Blues’ – WINNER
Young Fathers – ‘Heavy Heavy’
Song Of The Year
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – ‘Miracle’
Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – ‘Prada’
Central Cee – ‘Let Go’
Dave and Central Cee – ‘Sprinter’
Dua Lipa – ‘Dance The Night’
Ed Sheeran – ‘Eyes Closed’
J Hus and Drake – ‘Who Told You’
Kenya Grace – ‘Strangers’
Lewis Capaldi – ‘Wish You The Best’
PinkPantheress – ‘Boy’s A Liar’
Raye and 070 Shake – ‘Escapism’ – WINNER
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – ‘Dancing Is Healing’
Stormzy and Debbie – ‘Firebabe’
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – ‘React’
Venbee and Goddard – ‘Messy In Heaven’
Artist Of The Year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye – WINNER
Group Of The Year
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle – WINNER
Young Fathers
Pop Act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa – WINNER
Olivia Dean
Raye
Alternative/Rock Act
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon – WINNER
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
Casisdead – WINNER
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye – WINNER
Sault
Dance Act
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris – WINNER
Fred Again..
Romy
Best New Artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye – WINNER
Yussef Dayes
International Song Of The Year
Billie Eilish – ‘What Was I Made For?’
David Kushner – ‘Daylight’
Doja Cat – ‘Paint The Town Red’
Jazzy – ‘Giving Me’
Libianca – ‘People’
Meghan Trainor – ‘Made You Look’
Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’ – WINNER
Noah Kahan – ‘Stick Season’
Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz – ‘Miss You’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’
Peggy Gou – ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’
Rema – ‘Calm Down’
SZA – ‘Kill Bill’
Tate McRae – ‘Greedy’
Tyla – ‘Water’
International Artist Of The Year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA – WINNER
Taylor Swift
International Group Of The Year
Blink-182
Boygenius – WINNER
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
Brits Rising Star
The Last Dinner Party – WINNER
Producer Of The Year
Chase & Status – WINNER
Songwriter Of The Year
Raye – WINNER