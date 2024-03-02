BRIT Awards 2024: Check out the full rolling winners list

The BRIT Awards 2024 are taking place tonight (March 2) in London. Check back here for rolling updates on all of the night’s winners.

The ceremony is taking place at The O2 in London, with the show being presented by a trio of hosts – Maya Jama, Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp. The event will be available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX.

Raye leads the nominations with a record-breaking seven in total, including Artist Of The Year, Mastercard Album Of The Year (‘My 21st Century Blues’) and Best New Artist.

Dua Lipa will be performing live to open the show, with further performances coming from Raye, Tate McRae, Jungle, Rema, Becky Hill and Chase & Status, and Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding.

Kylie Minogue, who is picking up this year’s BRITs Global Icon Award, will also close the show with her own live performance.

The full list of winners for the BRIT Awards 2024 is as follows (highlighted in bold):

Blur – ‘The Ballad Of Darren’

J Hus – ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’

Little Simz – ‘No Thank You’

Raye – ‘My 21st Century Blues’

Young Fathers – ‘Heavy Heavy’

Song Of The Year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – ‘Miracle’

Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – ‘Prada’

Central Cee – ‘Let Go’

Dave and Central Cee – ‘Sprinter’

Dua Lipa – ‘Dance The Night’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Eyes Closed’

J Hus and Drake – ‘Who Told You’

Kenya Grace – ‘Strangers’

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Wish You The Best’

PinkPantheress – ‘Boy’s A Liar’

Raye and 070 Shake – ‘Escapism’

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – ‘Dancing Is Healing’

Stormzy and Debbie – ‘Firebabe’

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – ‘React’

Venbee and Goddard – ‘Messy In Heaven’