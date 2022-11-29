BRIT Awards announce Rising Star shortlist for 2023

The shortlist for the BRITs 2023‘s Rising Star award has been revealed – check it out below.

Formerly known as the Critics’ Choice award, the statue recognises British acts who haven’t yet achieved an Official Album Charts Top 20 or had more than one Top 20 in the Official Singles Chart as of October 31, 2022.

The shortlist is selected by a panel of music industry experts such as editors, critics, songwriters, producers and live bookers.

Notable previous winners include Adele (2008), Florence + The Machine (2009), Sam Smith (2014), James Bay (2015), Jorja Smith (2018) and Sam Fender (2019). This year saw Holly Humberstone take home the prize.

Today (November 29), it’s been announced that Cat Burns, FLO and Nia Archives are all in the running for 2023’s BRITs Rising Star award. The winner will be revealed next Thursday (December 8).

Burns, who this year released her debut EP ‘Emotionally Unavailable’, said: “A BRITs Rising Star nomination was a major thing on my bucket list for me this year, so to have achieved that honestly means the world to me.

“I’m super grateful for the year I’ve had and am so honoured to have been chosen!”

FLO, whose first EP ‘The Lead’ came out in July, added: “It’s a dream come true to receive a BRIT nomination less than a year after dropping our first single. We all grew up watching the BRITs with our mums, and have been inspired by the girl groups and powerful female artists who have performed on that stage.

“We’re grateful to everyone who has believed in our vision so far and can’t wait to share more music with the world. Girl groups are back and we want to pave the way for more artists to achieve their dreams. We hope that this is the first of many BRIT nominations for FLO.”

Recent NME Big Read cover star Nia Archives commented: “Words won’t describe how I’m feeling about being nominated for the BRITs Rising Star. Growing up and watching it on TV, I really never thought it could happen to someone like me. I’m just so overwhelmed and happy right now.”

The BRIT Awards 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, February 11 at The O2 in London. Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the annual ceremony being broadcast on ITV. Further announcements are due in the coming months.