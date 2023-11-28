BRIT Awards announce Rising Star shortlist for 2024

The Last Dinner Party, Caity Baser and Sekou have been shortlisted for the BRITs Rising Star award 2024.

The annual prize recognises the rising British artists who have not yet achieved an Official Album Charts Top 20 or had more than one Top 20 in the Official Singles Chart as of October 31, 2023.

The shortlist is selected by a panel of music editors, critics, heads of TV and radio stations, songwriters, producers and live bookers.

Previous winners of the prestigious award include Adele, Ellie Goulding and Sam Fender, while last year’s winners were UK R&B trio and NME 100 alumni FLO.

The girl group beat off competition from Cat Burns and Nia Archives to claim the prize.

The 2024 Rising Star award winner will be announced on Thursday, December 7, ahead of the 2024 ceremony on March 2 at The O2 in London.

“We’re so honoured and thrilled to be nominated for the Rising Star award!” said The Last Dinner Party in a statement (via Music Week). “It’s very overwhelming and exciting to be up for something as prestigious as a BRIT at this stage in our career and we’re so grateful. We’ve had an amazing year and can’t wait for all that’s to come!”

Baser said of her nomination: “When I heard that I’ve been nominated for the BRITs Rising Star award this year, I literally screamed for five minutes and chucked everything around my room! I used to watch the awards on TV every year when I was a kid but had no idea how a kid from an estate in Southampton would ever get there… All I have to say is I am so happy and thank you so much. It’s really a dream come true!”

Sekou said that being nominated for the award is “absolutely crazy”, adding: “I grew up in a small town and watched the BRITs every single year. The performances were always amazing – Adele, Amy, Sam Smith, Beyoncé. I remember being 10 years old when Adele sang Someone Like You for the first time and being like… Yes, that’s gonna be me one day. Don’t even get me started on Beyoncé. I’m so grateful to be considered for this.”

This year’s BRITs saw big wins for Harry Styles, Wet Leg, The 1975 and Fontaines D.C..

Mo Gilligan yesterday (November 27) announced that he will be “stepping down” as host for next year’s ceremony due to his first world tour.

The organisers of the BRIT Awards have also announced that they will be tweaking their rules for the 2024 instalment, following a row over diversity.