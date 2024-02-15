BRIT Awards announces more live performers for 2024 ceremony

The BRIT Awards has announced more live performers for this year’s ceremony – find all the details below.

The 2024 edition of the awards is due to take place at The O2 in London on Saturday, March 2. It’ll be presented by a trio of hosts – Maya Jama, Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp – and will be available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX.

So far, it has been confirmed that Dua Lipa, Raye and Kylie Minogue (this year’s BRITs Global Icon) will all take to the stage to perform on the night. Today (February 12), organisers have added two more acts to the line-up: Jungle and Rema.

Jungle are nominated for Group Of The Year, with Rema appearing in the International Song Of The Year category for his UK top five single ‘Calm Down’. You can see the full list of nominees here.

In a joint statement, Jungle said: “It’s an honour for us to be asked to perform at this year’s BRIT Awards. We’re really excited to be part of such an amazing showcase for British music.”

Rema commented: “I am honoured to be returning to The O2 to perform at The BRIT Awards this year.”

Further performances are to be revealed over the coming weeks in the lead-up to the main BRIT Awards 2024 show.

Last month saw Raye respond to breaking a new BRITs record this year, saying it was beyond her “wildest dreams”. The singer is nominated for seven awards at next month’s ceremony, the most by a single artist in the show’s history.

Raye said: “I’m a BRIT kid, innit? I went to the BRIT School and it was the goal, the ultimate goal, to find my way somehow to the BRIT Awards.”

She continued: “As far as the industry was concerned, I was down and out. Never in my wildest dreams would I think trying again would mean seven BRIT nominations. This is a whole different thing. Best Album? Are you sick?”

At the end of 2023, the BRITs announced The Last Dinner Party as the recipients of the prestigious Rising Star award supported by BBC Radio 1.