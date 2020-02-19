BRIT Awards: Harry Styles wears black ribbon in tribute to Caroline Flack

Harry Styles seemingly paid tribute to his late ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack on the red carpet at the Brit Awards 2020, by wearing a black ribbon of mourning.

The ‘Adore You’ singer wore the subtle tribute to Flack on the label of his suit as he arrived at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday night. It came after the TV presenter took her own life last weekend.

Praising the gesture on social media, one fan wrote: “Fair play to Harry Styles for wearing the black ribbon at the Brits in tribute to Caroline.”

Another wrote: “Harry Styles has not said a word regarding caroline flack, has worn a black ribbon and wearing a badge saying treat people with kindness. can only give the guy respect for his modesty tbh.”

Styles’ tribute came only hours after Russell Brand paid tribute to Flack in a lengthy Instagram post, in which he urged social media users to harness the power of kindness.

He said of Flack: “I am sad because she was a lovely little person, a real laugh, a dynamo and the idea that she had been so drained of hope by her circumstances chokes me.”