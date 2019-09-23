"Bosses are listening to changes happening in the industry."

The Brit Awards are reportedly planning on scrapping their gender categories in a bid to include non-binary artists.

The awards ceremony, which occurs every February, reportedly wants to “evolve” and axe the categories in a bid to change with the music industry.

It comes only a week after Sam Smith revealed they are no longer using male pronouns, after coming out as non-binary earlier this year.

A source told The Sun: “Bosses are listening to changes happening in the industry. The categories will evolve in the coming years.

“The male and female categories will still be in place next February but changes are being planned for the following year. Organisers will be consulting labels and artists alike to work out what is best for the future of the Brits ceremony.”

According to the report, the change will occur in time for the 2021 ceremony.

It would mark the second major ceremony to scrap gendered categories, following on from the Grammys back in 2012.

Sam Smith wrote on Instagram last week: “Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.

“I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.”

NME has contacted the Brit Awards for comment.