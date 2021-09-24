BRIT Awards unveil date for 2022 ceremony

The BRIT Awards have unveiled the date for 2022 ceremony today (September 24).

Next year’s awards will take place on February 8 at the O2 Arena and will be broadcast on ITV once more.

Award organisers also announced that Polydor co-president Tom March will be taking over as Chair of the BRIT Committee for 2022.

This year’s event saw standout performances from Taylor Swift, Elton John, The Weeknd, Coldplay and Dua Lipa at one of the first live music events in the UK following the global pandemic.

Zero COVID-19 cases emerged from the event, which was held as part of the government’s Events Research Programme as live music slowly made its return this year.

This year’s ceremony featured a live audience of 4000 fans – largely made up of NHS and key workers – who were not required to wear masks or social distance, having provided a negative coronavirus test beforehand.

No cases of the virus were linked to the BRITs while just 15 positive results came from the 58,000 people who took part in the government’s research events overall, as reported by the Evening Standard.

Reviewing this year’s event, NME said: “While partly proving the celebratory blowout that everyone in attendance deserved, the 2021 BRITs also carries an air of determination to not stop the fight here and work harder to bring justice for those that made a night like this possible in the first place.

“While true live entertainment like this will be welcomed back with open arms in a post-pandemic world, tonight proved that it cannot just be a case of going back to normal.”