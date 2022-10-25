British DJ Tim Gough dies on air presenting morning radio show

Tim Gough, a radio DJ on local station GenX Radio Suffolk, died yesterday (October 24) while presenting a live broadcast.

The 55-year-old presenter is suspected to have died from a heart attack mid-song during his programme, which he was broadcasting from home 35 miles from the station’s headquarters in Ipswich (via Mixmag)

GenX Radio Suffolk, which launched earlier this year, posted a statement on Twitter. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his program,” the message read.

“Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum. Tim was doing what he loved. He was 55 years old.”

The Suffolk-raised broadcaster was playing music on his show yesterday, which stopped at around 7.50am before continuing minutes later.

Gough’s career in radio started nearly four decades ago at Ipswich’s Radio Orwell in 1986. He also worked at stations including as Smooth Radio and Saxon Radio. He had taken a career break from radio for more than a decade before restarting his radio career at GenX.

James Hazell, managing director of GenX Radio, said in a tribute via Mixmag: “To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly. We are heartbroken by the news.

“I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time.”

Tim Foster, who worked with Gough at Radio Orwell and has worked for BBC Radio Suffolk, said: “I first got to know Tim when he was working behind the scenes on the Saturday afternoon sports show.

“We hit it off immediately and the banter never stopped in all our time at Radio Orwell and Saxon Radio. He was a Norwich City fan, so the rivalry and humour was fierce!

“He did such a great job on air on Saxon – his big personality shining through. I’m so sad to hear of his sudden death which has robbed Suffolk of one of its nicest guys.”

One of Gough’s colleagues, Mark Eley, wrote on Facebook: “The very talented Tim Gough from our Breakfast show sadly passed away this morning whilst doing what he loved most.

Today is such a very sad day! A son, a brother, and a dear friend and colleague from the GenX Radio Suffolk family has… Posted by Mark Eley – Radio on Monday, October 24, 2022

“Today is indeed a very sad day for radio and everybody that was lucky enough to know Tim. My thoughts are with you all as we come to terms with this huge shock. I speak for everybody at Gen X Radio Suffolk when I say thank you for all your kind messages and outpouring of love and support I know the team we really appreciate it.”

“Tim leaves behind a huge hole which is impossible to fill and we are all in shock.

“In the short time I have known him, it is clear to see his talent and passion for radio and the knowledge and support that he has shown to others is huge. I have learnt so much from Tim.”

See more tributes to the late local radio star below.

Tim had so much love for his friends and family. You couldn't meet a nicer man than Tim.

A beautiful soul who we miss so very much 🥂♥️ pic.twitter.com/mN8ehOLKIV — Steph Miskin (@Stephie_B) October 24, 2022

omg no! this is such sad, sad news. tim you will be missed by a lot of people. i’m gonna find a karaoke machine and scream love shack at the top of my voice for you one last time. love from me and D to you and the family x — Ortonomous (@IamOrtonomous) October 24, 2022

Just heard the incredibly sad news today of @Tim_Gough passing. I know Tim was always supportive of his peers and colleagues. His loss will be felt deeply by everyone who was lucky enough to have known him. My condolences to his family, friends and the Gen X team. RIP — Paul Morris (@Paul_Morris_74) October 24, 2022

My deepest sympathies to Tim’s family and friends. It’s a long time since we worked together but I’ll always hold dear our constant banter in the days of Orwell and Saxon. I am so sad to hear of his sudden death. RIP Tim. — Stephen Foster (@StephenFoz) October 24, 2022

Sadly, DJ Tim Gough, (55) died of a heart attack this morning whilst presenting his breakfast show on GenX, Radio Suffolk. His last song on his playlist – 'Weary Day' by Madness! My thoughts are with his family. — Sylvi Thando Mc (@SylviMcW) October 24, 2022