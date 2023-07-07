Britney Spears allegedly assaulted by San Antonio Spurs security guard

Britney Spears has allegedly been assaulted by a member of the San Antonio Spurs security team.

Writing on social media yesterday (July 6), Spears said she was “backhanded in the face” by a security guard who was protecting a sports star in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday (July 5).

The singer did not name the individual, but French basketball player Victor Wembanyama of Spurs has confirmed to a news reporter that he was the person involved.

According to TMZ, Spears has filed a police report with the Metropolitan Police Department alleging battery.

“On 5 July 2023 at approximately 11pm, LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3,700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation,” police said on Thursday (via The Guardian).

“The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued. No further details will be provided at this time.”

Beginning a statement she shared online about the “traumatic experience”, Spears said: “I was not prepared for what happened to me last night.”

The singer went on to recall how she decided to approach “an athlete” in a restaurant after previously recognising him in the lobby of her hotel. She said she wanted to “congratulate him on his success”, and “tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention”.

The star issued the statement shortly after Wembanyama told his account of the incident to the local press. He didn’t name Spears initially, but claimed that the person in question had “grabbed [him] from behind”.

“I just know the security pushed her away,” Wembanyama continued. “I don’t know with how much force but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner.”

The NBA player, 19, then confirmed that the individual involved was in fact Spears, but said he wasn’t aware of this until some time afterwards.

Later in her message, Spears disputed Wembanyama’s claim that she had “grabbed him”. She wrote: “I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then backhanded me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses [to fall] off my face.”

Spears then spoke of how she gets “swarmed by people all the time”, adding: “In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them.”

Moments ago,#Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama addresses the incident last night with Britney Spears in Las Vegas: pic.twitter.com/T33s7R4yUl — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) July 6, 2023

She continued: “This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but it’s out there already. However, I think it’s important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect.

“Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!!

“I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organisation. I hope they will.”

Spears added that she did not “appreciate” Wembanyama seemingly making light of the situation during his video interview with the press, “nor do I think this is a laughing matter”.

“Watching the player smile and laugh was cruel and demoralising with the situation that took place. I am 5’3 and he’s 7’4,” she said.

“I cherish the tremendous amounts of love and support I am receiving at the moment

Thank you to the Las Vegas PD and the detectives for their support.”

The alleged incident occurred at the Catch restaurant at the ARIA Hotel on South Las Vegas Boulevard. Wembanyama is in the Nevada city ahead of his debut Summer League game tonight (July 7).