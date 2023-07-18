Britney Spears and Will.i.am tease new single – coming today

Britney Spears and Will.i.am have been teasing a new collaboration and hinted to fans that a new single is set to arrive later today (July 18).

News of the two joining forces arrived on both their social media platforms yesterday (July 17), with the former Black Eyed Peas frontman taking to Instagram to share a clip of an upcoming track.

In the brief footage, white writing flashed upon the black background, reading: “You are now rockin’ with Will.i.am and Britney bitch” – a reference to their 2013 hit ‘Scream & Shout’.

Advertisement

The video then showed a brief snippet of a new song, which heard Spears sing the line “Mind your business, bitch”, before more text flashed up on the screen, reading: “Will.i.am X Britney TOMORROW”.

Will.i.am captioned the video “Uh oh!!! This summer is about to be hot!!!”, while Spears shared the post to her Instagram Stories with a link to pre-save the upcoming release.

The teasers shared on the singer’s social media follow various rumours that the two are set to join forces 10 years after they first released their chart-topping collaboration.

Will.i.am, who also stars as a judge on TV talent show The Voice, hinted at the prospect of working with Spears during an interview with ITV breakfast show Good Morning Britain, saying: “We’ve done cool things together, and I’m so happy that she’s on this new journey and shining.”

Additionally, speaking to The Sun newspaper, a source stated that “Britney and Will have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and really trust each other’s musical judgement”.

Advertisement

“Will has long been Britney’s No1 supporter and he wants to see her succeed,” they added, also saying that the surprise track is one that fans will “love”.

The song will be one of Spears’ first new releases since she was released from her 13-year conservatorship. Created by her father, Jamie Spears, the court-ordered conservatorship started in 2007 and led to the #FreeBritney’ movement.

In the time since her conservative ended in 2021 Spears has gone on to collaborate with Elton John on the song ‘Hold Me Closer’ – a reimagined version of his track ‘Tiny Dancer’.

She also announced details of her long-awaited memoir last week, titled The Woman In Me.

“The Woman in Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey – and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” reads the description on the publisher’s website.

“Written with remarkable candour and humour, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”