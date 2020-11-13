Britney Spears announces new single amid ongoing legal battle with father

Britney Spears has announced the release of a new song amid continued controversy regarding her father’s control over her career.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Spears “will not perform again” while her dad keeps control over her affairs.

The new track in question is called ‘Swimming in the Stars’, an offcut from the singer’s last album album, 2016’s ‘Glory’.

It’s available exclusively on vinyl from Urban Outfitters shops, as part of their ‘Singles Day’ series. See details on how to get a copy below.

our BIGGEST 11/11 reveal: an unreleased track (!) from @britneyspears is available today only on vinyl, exclusively at UO! get yours before they're gone: https://t.co/RnlsdjRyZA — Urban Outfitters (@UrbanOutfitters) November 11, 2020

In the latest twist in the ongoing drama surrounding Spears’ conservatorship, it was revealed by her lawyer that the singer lives in fear of her father.

The comments, made by attorney Samuel D. Ingham, came after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny declined to suspend James Spears from his role in the conservatorship that has controlled Spears’ career and finances since her mental breakdown in 2008.

In papers filed on November 3, Spears’ court-appointed lawyer Ingham argued that the star will suffer “loss and injury” if James is allowed to retain his position.

James Spears’ attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen, has since hit back at the claims and said James has taken the singer out of debt to a net worth of more than $60 million.

This latest legal battle comes amid the ongoing #FreeBritney campaign, which claims that the singer is being controlled by James.

Earlier this month, Spears also addressed fans’ concerns over her wellbeing in a new video.