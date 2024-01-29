Britney Spears apologises for “offending” Justin Timberlake with revelations from autobiography

Britney Spears has issued an apology to Justin Timberlake after “offending” him with her recent autobiography.

The pop icon took to her social media pages to share a new post, apologising for any upset or offence she had caused due to her memoir The Woman In Me. Arriving back in October, the 275-page book saw Spears share some revelations about her personal life, career, family and 13-year conservatorship.

In the book, Spears also spoke openly about her complicated relationship with singer Justin Timberlake – including admitting that she had an abortion while dating the former *NSYNC star.

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book,” Spears wrote on Instagram on Sunday evening (January 28). “If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry.”

The caption was shared beneath a video of Timberlake during a recent segment on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and also shared praise for the singer’s latest track.

“I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish’ It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???” she wrote, also going on to praise another of his new songs, ‘Sanctified’.

Since sharing the update, the singer has made her Instagram account private.

Spears was aged 17 when she began dating Timberlake. The relationship emerged back in 1999 after they met on the Mickey Mouse Club, which also saw appearances from future stars including Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling. They stayed together up until 2002.

In her memoir, Spears said that their pregnancy came as a “surprise” and insinuated that it was Timberlake’s attitude towards the discovery that played a major role in her having an abortion.

“For me, it wasn’t a tragedy. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she wrote (via Sky News). “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it.”

She also described the abortion as “one of the most agonising things I have ever experienced in my life”.

The two stayed together for two more years afterwards, and when they did break up, Spears revealed it was initiated by a text message from Timberlake. Discussing the split, the book saw her recall being made out by the media to be “a harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy”.

In other news, last week Timberlake announced his new album ‘Everything I Thought It Was’. The lead track ‘Selfish’ marked his first solo release in over five years.

Following the release, Britney Spears fans hit back at the singer by getting Spears’ song with the same title into the charts.

Elsewhere, Timberlake recently announced his ‘Forget The World’ 2024 US tour, marking his first string of live dates in five years.