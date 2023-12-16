Britney Spears appears to hit back at Justin Timberlake over ‘no disrespect’ comments

Britney Spears has seemingly responded to Justin Timberlake’s comment about “meaning no disrespect” during a recent performance of his hit ‘Cry Me A River’.

The comment was made when Timberlake performed a surprise concert in Las Vegas on December 13, during which he also added in the lyrics “Ain’t we all just entertainers / Think I’m stupid and contagious” from his collab track with Jay-Z, ‘Holy Grail’, and a sample of Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’.

The singer’s comment prior to ‘Cry Me A River’ alluded to the backlash he has received since the release of his ex Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman In Me. Timberlake’s performance marked the second time he has hit the stage since the memoir was released and the first time performing the track.

Now, Spears appears to have clapped back in response to Timberlake’s comment. In a post on Instagram, she shared a clip of a leopard standing between two pole-dancing men and a man standing upside down against a wall.

“Oh Jesus Christ, the stories … I could tell on the set of this one☝🏻 !!!” she wrote in the caption. “There’s always more to the story and that’s not even half of it !!! It was shot in Arizona 120 degree heat 🥵 … 2 different version videos were shot for this song … most boys say “OH I’M SHOOK” !!! Psss I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball 🏀 and he would cry … no disrespect 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!”

In her New York Times best selling book, Spears describes the ‘Cry Me A River’ video as “a woman who looks like me cheats on him and he wanders around sad in the rain”.

She added that the media saw her as a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy” when in reality she was “comatose in Louisiana” trying to mend her broken heart while Timberlake was “happily running around Hollywood”.

The pop star also revealed that she had an abortion while dating Timberlake between 1998 to 2002 because he thought they “weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives” and were “way too young”.

Elsewhere in the book, Spears opened up about how she could “barely speak for months” following her break-up with Timberlake.

