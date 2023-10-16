Britney Spears audiobook will be co-narrated due to “heart-wrenching” time “reliving” experiences

Britney Spears has shared that she will not be narrating her upcoming audiobook due to the “heart-wrenching” time of “reliving” experiences.

The pop icon will release her tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me, on October 24. While fans have hoped that Spears herself would be the one narrating the audiobook, the singer has revealed that actress Michelle Williams will be the one taking the reins.

Spears will be reading the book’s introduction. “This book has been a labour of love and all the emotions that come with it,” Spears said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook.”

She continued. “I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it.” In an accompanying statement Williams shared her support for the ‘Everytime’ singer and said: “I stand with Britney.”

The popstar first announced she was working on a book back in April 2022. “I’m writing a book at the moment and as it’s actually healing and therapeutic…it’s also hard bringing up past events in my life…I’ve never been able to express openly,” she wrote in a since deleted Instagram post.

Earlier this summer, Spears revealed the title and release date of her memoir. The Woman In Me will explore the pop star’s rise to fame, music career and time becoming a mother. It is also set to see Spears talk about her 13-year-long conservatorship in detail for the first time.

The pop star previously shared that she underwent “a lot of therapy” while trying to write the autobiography, and expressed her hopes that fans will enjoy the final result.

“OK guys, so my book is coming out very, very soon. I worked my ass off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it and if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”” she said in a video that was posted to het X/Twitter account.

According to a press release from Gallery Books, the memoir “reveals for the first time her incredible journey – and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.”

“Written with remarkable candour and humour, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love – and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last,” it adds. Pre-orders are available here.

