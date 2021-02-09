The boyfriend of Britney Spears has addressed a new documentary about the singer.

Sam Asghari said he “will continue to support her following her dreams” after the Framing Britney Spears film was broadcast in the US on Saturday (6 February).

The documentary examines the pop star’s career and the #FreeBritney movement that is campaigning against the conservatorship she’s been in since 2008. Under it, Spears’ father Jamie and a lawyer are given the legal right to make important decisions about a range of aspects in the her life including her finances, business projects and personal circumstances.

Asghari told People: “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves.

“I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

Stars of the music world have also responded to the new documentary since it aired over the weekend. Kacey Musgraves said: “My heart goes out to her. She has always been such an inspiration to me my whole kid/teen life. Wish she could get a re-do.”

Garbage also tweeted their reaction to the doc.

Just watched the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary and have to say, there is something VERY weird, very wrong going on. #FreeBritney 💔 — Garbage (@garbage) February 8, 2021

Paramore’s Hayley Williams wrote: “No artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her. The mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid.”

There is currently no UK release date for the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

Last year, Jamie Spears defended his role as his daughter’s conservator after the star lost a legal attempt to remove his control over her estate.