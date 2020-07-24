Britney Spears’ brother says her conservatorship “has been good for the family”

Britney Spears‘ brother Bryan says he believes that the singer’s financial conservatorship “has been good for the family”.

The #FreeBritney campaign has been trending on social media after it was revealed that the singer’s finances are under a court-approved conservatorship.

The finances were previously controlled by the singer’s father Jamie, who made decisions about her money and career. Jamie then stepped down from the conservatorship in September 2019, citing ongoing health issues.

Advertisement

Bryan Spears has now spoken out on the issue, saying that it’s clear that Britney “always wanted to get out of [the conservatorship]”.

Speaking on the As Not Seen on TV podcast, Bryan said: “Whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating.”

Speaking to the concerns of Britney’s fans, he added: “I am aware that [fans] feel like maybe she’s being confined or held against her will in some capacity, but… [the conservatorship] has been a great thing for our family, to this point, and [we] keep hoping for the best.”

Earlier this month, Britney Spears’ mother Lynne filed legal documents to be included in decisions related to her daughter’s multi-million trust and finances.

Advertisement

Britney’s conservatorship was recently extended until at least August 22 after a hearing on the matter couldn’t take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans have also launched a Change.org campaign, asking for the singer to have access to her own lawyer to help her get out of the conservatorship.