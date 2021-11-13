Britney Spears calls end of her conservatorship the “best day ever”

Britney Spears has taken to social media to celebrate a judge’s decision to end her conservatorship, calling it the “best day ever”.

For the past 13 years, Spears’ father Jamie has been in control of her estate (worth an estimated £45million) as well as having the power to stop her from having more children, get married, or take out her IUD. In July, Britney called the conservatorship “abusive”.

In September, the star’s father was suspended from his role as her conservator and yesterday (November 12), a judge terminated the legal agreement completely after Jamie filed paperwork agreeing with his daughter’s wishes for it to end.

Soon after the news was made public, Britney Spears took to social media. “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy. I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever,” she wrote, sharing a video of fans celebrating the news.

Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney 🎥: @AbbyShalawylo pic.twitter.com/yk1vO3H02L — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 12, 2021

On Instagram, she posted a photo alongside the caption “finally free”. A host of celebrities also joined in with the outpouring of support.

“May blessings continue to flow for you! And nothing but happiness, love & peace of mind from here on out,” said Missy Elliot while Paris Hilton wrote: “I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. Britney Spears is finally free!!! You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come!”

May Blessings continue to flow for you! And nothing but Happiness Love & Peace of mind from here on out🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💜 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 13, 2021

I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!! ✨💫😱🤩🥰 You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! 💕 #FreedBritney ✨ pic.twitter.com/yIkhWeDQZe — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 13, 2021

Back in September, Spears took to Instagram to address her family, saying “I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice!!! I’m only 5’4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life… do you now how hard that is???”

The post followed earlier comments from Spears about how her family handled her conservatorship.