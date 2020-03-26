Britney Spears has claimed she managed to sprint 100 metres in under six seconds.

The US pop star took to Instagram yesterday (March 25) to tell fans the news, writing that she usually completes the run in “6 or 7” seconds but managed to crack the five-second mark on her latest attempt.

“Ran my first 5 !!!! Getting over your fear of pushing it in the beginning is key …. once I did that I hit 5 !!!!! Usually I run 6 or 7 …. my first try was 9 …. and now I did it whoop !!!!! 100 meter dash 🏃🏼‍♀️🌸💕😉 !!!!!” she wrote.

Usain Bolt currently hold’s the world record 100m sprint at 9.58 seconds, achieved at the 2009 IAAF World Championships in Athletics in Berlin.

Fans were quick to question the accuracy of her claims. “How far did you run I am confused Britney explain,” wrote one fan on Instagram. On Twitter, one user wrote “Britney Spears claiming to have broken the 100m world record by nearly four seconds is my favourite self-isolation content of the week so far.”

Britney Spears claiming to have broken the 100m world record by nearly four seconds is my favourite self-isolation content of the week so far pic.twitter.com/RYPbBNKme5 — Andy Ha (@AndyHa_) March 26, 2020

The news comes days after Spears echoed calls for a strike and the redistribution of wealth.

The post, originally shared on the account of Mimi Zhu, said: “During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever. Call your loved ones, write virtual love letters. Technologies like virtual communication, streaming and broadcasting are part of our community collaboration.

“We will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web. We will feed each other, re-destribute [sic] wealth, strike. We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay. Communion moves beyond walls. We can still be together.”

And in the previous week, the ‘Toxic’ singer used her Instagram account to hit out at “bullies” who post “mean comments” on her page.